Pine River-Backus teacher receives grant from Western Governors University

Steffanie Arneson will use the $900 grant to install whiteboard walls in her classroom

Pine River-Backus High School math teacher Steffanie Arneson was selected for a $900 "Fund My Classroom" grant from Western Governors University as announced June 9, 2023.
Today at 12:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Steffanie Arneson, a math teacher at Pine River-Backus High School, received a $900 grant through Western Governors University’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

The funds will be used to install whiteboard walls in her classroom. Arneson learned she was selected for the grant on May 19 when she was surprised virtually with a check presentation.

By installing whiteboard walls in her classroom, Arneson aims to create an interactive and collaborative learning environment that will result in increased student engagement and improved mathematical understanding.

This innovative approach allows students to actively participate in discussions, problem-solve and visualize concepts, ultimately boosting their critical thinking and communication skills.

The innovative classroom project is one of 10 across Minnesota chosen by WGU to receive funding. The nonprofit, fully online university issued a call in early March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects by April 14 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

Most grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week, which ran from May 8-12.

“We received so many great nominations this year, and we are thrilled to be able to fund dozens of innovative projects that will play a role in setting up our children for success later in life,” Terrance Hopson, regional vice president of Western Governors University, said in a news release.

“K-12 teachers are often limited by the costs associated with providing impactful educational learning and end up spending money out of their own pockets. The ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative is an opportunity for us to help make a difference in classrooms across the state and show appreciation for our teachers, who work tirelessly to educate young minds," Hopson said.

For more information about the “Fund My Classroom” initiative and the work WGU is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit wgu.edu.

