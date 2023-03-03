99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pine River-Backus students to collect cereal for dominoes event

Promotion is part of Minnesota FoodShare Month in March

Pine River Food Shelf.jpg
Pine River Area Food Shelf will get added benefit from donations made in March 2023.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 03, 2023 02:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Students are being asked to collect donations of new, unopened cereal for a giant domino effect at the school.

The Pine River-Backus School District and Pine River Area Food Shelf are partnering to boost donations for Minnesota FoodShare Month in March.

Donated cereal will be lined up in the halls of Pine River-Backus School with students gathered to watch as the "dominoes" are knocked over in a giant display of a chain reaction.

The cereal and other donations will be partially matched and increased due to the partnership with the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign. Donations in March help to provide more food for food shelf customers throughout the rest of the year.

The Pine River Area Food Shelf is a "SuperShelf" food program. This means they have a broad variety of produce, protein, staple foods and hygiene items for those in need. This is made possible in part with the assistance of local farmers and businesses who help stock not only canned and boxed foods, but also fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, milk and meat.

The Pine River Area Food Shelf is beginning its 41st year. They use a client choice model allowing those who come to the shelf to pick food items they are guaranteed to use.

In 2022, the shelf distributed 80,412 pounds of food to 3,010 clients, an average of 250 clients per month.

Cereal boxes can be placed on carts near the PR-B Elementary School office before March 15, after which the domino show will go on. The cereal will benefit the Pine River Area Food Shelf and the Tiger Den.

Monetary donations may be mailed to the food shelf at P.O. Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474. Other donations may be brought in person to the food shelf on Barclay Avenue in Pine River.

