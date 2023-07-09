Pine River-Backus students join more than 30 at robotics conference

BEMIDJI — Pine River-Backus students recently participated in a robotics camp at Bemidji State University.

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference in partnership with BSU held its fourth annual robotics programming camp on campus at Bridgeman Hall.

This programming camp began in the summer of 2018 after the collaboration of NMRC member teams identified programming skills as one of the top priorities to address for student growth and success.

These skills are not only necessary for teams to be successful on the field, but needed in business and industry within communities for them to thrive as well.

Thirty students from teams in the communities of Hatton-Northwood (North Dakota), Warroad, Cass Lake, Thief River Falls, Nevis, Pine River-Backus, Perham, Frazee-Vergas, Greenbush-Middle River, Babbitt, Stephen-Argyle, Pillager, and Ashby converged on the Bemidji State University grounds for this two-day event June 12-13.

During camp, students participated in either the Level 1 or Level 2 programming course in which they wrote code, deployed code to robots and tested the programs they wrote through a variety of hands-on activities.

In addition to the courses, students received presentations on postsecondary opportunities at BSU. They also heard from industry experts and programmers from Paul Bunyan Communications about opportunities in northern Minnesota in which their developing programming skills could be put to work in the future.

To learn more about the NMRC and member teams, visit www.nmrconference.org and read about teams under the “Members” tab. Learn how you or your organization can get involved to help kids from the region under the “Partners & Volunteers” tab.