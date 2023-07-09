Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pine River-Backus students join more than 30 at robotics conference

Programming is identified as key to robotics growth and professional skills

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

BEMIDJI — Pine River-Backus students recently participated in a robotics camp at Bemidji State University.

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference in partnership with BSU held its fourth annual robotics programming camp on campus at Bridgeman Hall.

This programming camp began in the summer of 2018 after the collaboration of NMRC member teams identified programming skills as one of the top priorities to address for student growth and success.

These skills are not only necessary for teams to be successful on the field, but needed in business and industry within communities for them to thrive as well.

Thirty students from teams in the communities of Hatton-Northwood (North Dakota), Warroad, Cass Lake, Thief River Falls, Nevis, Pine River-Backus, Perham, Frazee-Vergas, Greenbush-Middle River, Babbitt, Stephen-Argyle, Pillager, and Ashby converged on the Bemidji State University grounds for this two-day event June 12-13.

During camp, students participated in either the Level 1 or Level 2 programming course in which they wrote code, deployed code to robots and tested the programs they wrote through a variety of hands-on activities.

In addition to the courses, students received presentations on postsecondary opportunities at BSU. They also heard from industry experts and programmers from Paul Bunyan Communications about opportunities in northern Minnesota in which their developing programming skills could be put to work in the future.

To learn more about the NMRC and member teams, visit www.nmrconference.org and read about teams under the “Members” tab. Learn how you or your organization can get involved to help kids from the region under the “Partners & Volunteers” tab.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
