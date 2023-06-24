Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pine River-Backus student wins $500 scholarship

Barchus receives scholarship from Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary

Hannah Barchus scholarship.jpg
Sue Peterson, of the Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202, presents a $500 scholarship to Hannah Barchus, of Pine River-Backus High School. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley students Kately DeLost and Emily Bailey were also awarded $500 scholarships.
Contributed / Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

HACKENSACK — Sue Peterson, of the Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202, presented a $500 scholarship to Hannah Barchus, of Pine River-Backus High School.

Read more local area news

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley students Kately DeLost and Emily Bailey were also awarded $500 scholarships.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
061523.N.RPB.AbortionWF - Map (1)-1.png
Members Only
Minnesota
'A whirlwind': Abortion in Minnesota one year after the fall of Roe v. Wade
June 24, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Residents oppose resort expansion on Webb Lake
June 23, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
062323-nisswa-legion-commander.jpg
Local
Messerschmidt is newly elected Nisswa American Legion commander
June 23, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062423-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 05:57 AM
Uppgaard-WMA.JPG
Community
Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area in Crosslake gets new guides
June 22, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Meredith Sommers
Crosslake Legacy Gardens Jim Anderson_5737.JPG
Local
Crosslake Town Square gardens dedicated in honor of a mother and daughter
June 22, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
062123-susan-mezzenga.jpg
Local
Family remembers Susan Mezzenga for her positive attitude
June 21, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt