Pine River-Backus speaker advances to state tournament

Allaura Mandelbaum placed second in section final in Perham

IMG_20230415_203348.jpg
Allaura Mandelbaum placed second in the speech section final April 15, 2023, in Perham and will advance to the state tournament.
Contributed / Jennifer Anderson
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus speech team performed admirably this season, sending four to the section tournament and advancing Allaura Mandelbaum to the state tournament.

The speech team's performance was no Joke April 1 when they competed in the Subsection 23A tournament in Menahga. The top six speakers in each category advanced to the Section 6A tournament April 15 in Perham.

At the subsection contest, Mandelbaum placed first in serious prose, Silas Miller placed fifth in serious prose, Adam Poehler placed fourth in discussion and Morgan King placed sixth in informative speaking.

Mandelbaum was also awarded a 2023 Subsection 23 Impact Award for using their voice as a positive representative of the speech community.

PRB speech
From left, Pine River-Backus High School speech team members Silas Miller, Adam Poehler, Morgan King and Allaura Mandelbaum advanced to the section tournament in Perham after a strong showing April 1, 2023, at the subsection contest.
Contributed / Jennifer Anderson

The whole high school team received recognition for maintaining a combined overall GPA of 3.17.

At the Section 6A tournament, Mandelbaum knocked it out of the house taking first in three preliminary rounds before advancing to the section finals, taking second overall.

Mandelbaum's performance piece was "The Yellow Wallpaper," by Charlotte Perkins Gilman in prose.

Miller, King and Poehler saw their season come to an end in the preliminary round.

The state speech tournament will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.

Jen Anderson and Courtney Benson coach the Tiger speech team.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

