Pine River-Backus seniors to graduate May 26

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus High School graduation will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, in the school's performance gym.

The class of 2023 totals 69 students. Class colors are navy and baby blue. The class flower is the bachelor button. This year's class song is "Home" by Phillip Phillips.

Read more 'Things To Do'





The class motto is "This is not the end. This is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning." — Sir Winston Churchill

There are three co-valedictorians: Emily Holtti, Rian Struss and Hannah Barchus. Teachers Lisa Toft and Katie Verschelde will be the teacher speakers.