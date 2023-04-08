Pine River-Backus second graders read over 20,000 minutes

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus Elementary Second graders competed in the March Madness Reading Tournament.

Each class was divided into reading teams and competed against other second grade teams to see who read the most each week.

Team Sunshine beat Team Grizzly to be crowned the champion. Team Sunshine was made up of Hunter Borman, Draek Bradow, Sebastian Francis, Isaac Wendt, Vanessa Scherf, Lucy Williamson and Norah Kronen.

The Most Valuable Reader award went to Selah Ingberg in Miss Robbi's class. Combined, PR-B second graders read for over 20,000 minutes in March.