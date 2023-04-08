50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pine River-Backus second graders read over 20,000 minutes

Team selected for March Madness Reading Tournament

Reading tournament.jpg
Pine River-Backus School's Reading Tournament Team Sunshine included: back row from left, Isaac Wendt, Vanessa Scherf, Lucy Williamson and Norah Kronen; front row from left, Hunter Borman, Draek Bradow and Sebastian Francis.
Contributed / Jordan Ackerman
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus Elementary Second graders competed in the March Madness Reading Tournament.

Each class was divided into reading teams and competed against other second grade teams to see who read the most each week.

Read more local area news

Team Sunshine beat Team Grizzly to be crowned the champion. Team Sunshine was made up of Hunter Borman, Draek Bradow, Sebastian Francis, Isaac Wendt, Vanessa Scherf, Lucy Williamson and Norah Kronen.

The Most Valuable Reader award went to Selah Ingberg in Miss Robbi's class. Combined, PR-B second graders read for over 20,000 minutes in March.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
prm-2023-2nd-pub-delinquent-tax.jpg
News
2023 Crow Wing County, MN Delinquent Tax List
April 07, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Olson (1).JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes High School secretary earns Local 284 RISE Award
April 07, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Pequot Lakes City Hall sign Jan 2023.JPG
Local
Funding sought for estimated $1.411 million Pequot Lakes wastewater project
April 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
022622-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 8, 2023
April 08, 2023 05:57 AM
PL Baseball.jpg
Prep
Baseball Preview: Veteran Patriots baseball team looking to improve
April 07, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
PRB Baseball.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Underclassmen key for Tigers’ baseball success
April 07, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr