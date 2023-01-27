STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Pine River-Backus Scouts hold honors meeting

Guest of honor was retiring Scoutmaster Denton Newman Jr.

012423-newman-patch.jpg
From left, Scouts Eli Shamp and Kaleb Shamp smile while Denton Newman Jr. laughs and accepts his "Retired" patch after 16 years of volunteer service as Scoutmaster for Pine River-Backus BSA Troop 73. Troop Chair Jennifer Deplazes and new Scoutmaster Jake Volk look on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Contributed / Jennifer Volkl
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 27, 2023 02:57 PM
PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus BSA Troop 73 met Sunday, Jan. 22, at The Warehouse in Pine River to hold a Court of Honor for the rank advancement of Scouts, to run the combined Pack and Troop Derby Car races and to honor retiring Scoutmaster Denton Newman Jr., of Backus.

The troop honored Newman for his 16 years of service as Scoutmaster, from 2006-2022. He was presented with a plaque and patch from the troop.

