Pine River-Backus Scouts hold honors meeting

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus BSA Troop 73 met Sunday, Jan. 22, at The Warehouse in Pine River to hold a Court of Honor for the rank advancement of Scouts, to run the combined Pack and Troop Derby Car races and to honor retiring Scoutmaster Denton Newman Jr., of Backus.

The troop honored Newman for his 16 years of service as Scoutmaster, from 2006-2022. He was presented with a plaque and patch from the troop.