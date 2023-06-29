Pine River-Backus School's $1.3 million health services addition started

PINE RIVER — Those driving past Pine River-Backus School will notice construction underway on the south side of the building.

Business Manager Jolene Bengtson said this health services addition has been in the talks for many years.

"The increases to the nurse's office have been in talks for decades," Bengtson said.

The expansion will be more centralized to the entire building and accessible to both students and parents.

"We'll have access from the outside," Bengtson said. "Our current nurse's office is in the very central part of the elementary school. To get into it, parents are trucking kids back and forth through the middle of the building, but now it'll be on the outside with an access door. We'll have two offices for youth and family services workers and also an office space dedicated for the nurse."

The 25-foot by 75-foot expansion will also have two different sick bays for ill students and much needed storage for the Tiger Den. The new location is more central to the entire school building, meaning high school students will no longer need to march to the center of the elementary school for assistance.

The new location was also chosen because of its proximity to water and restrooms.

"When we were looking at the campus itself, we knew we didn't need a huge amount of space, so putting it in the front of the building towards the bus lot made more sense than using up any of the other possible locations," Bengtson said.

An addition at the Pine River-Backus School building will provide much needed space for the school nurse. Denton Newman Jr. / Echo Journal

The health services space is perhaps the most visible expansion, but the district is also working on a remodel of the district's developmental cognitive delay room.

This space is dedicated for special education services in the elementary school, where some of the district's highest needs students get the instruction they need. The newly renovated space will have dedicated kitchen space, an updated bathroom and more.

Though the coronavirus pandemic created an abundance of inconvenience and chaos, it also led to the creation of funds to offset the cost of the new health services space. That, along with another grant, saved taxpayers in the PR-B School District from footing the bill alone.

"The total project cost between the health services addition and the DCD classroom remodel is $1,665,000 ($1.3 million for the health services expansion, $365,000 for the DCD room)," Bengtson said. "We are using roughly $900,000 of our ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to cover most of the health services addition. We are also accessing $265,000 of Cass County ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds that were awarded back in February. The rest will come out of district coffers."

The classroom space is expected to be ready for the coming school year, with the health services addition expected to wrap up at the end of October. The district will later decide what it will do with the old nurse's office in the elementary school.

An addition at the Pine River-Backus School building will provide health services space that is more centralized and accessible. Denton Newman Jr. / Echo Journal

A proposed health services expansion was among the projects discussed during a $16.2 million referendum in 2019. In that referendum, space currently used for band and choir space would have been open for consideration for the nurse's office upon completion of a new auditorium with band and choir space.

The referendum was voted down with 619 no votes and 448 yes votes.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.