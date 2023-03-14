Pine River-Backus School Board to seek extra youth/family worker, speech pathologist

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus School Board voted to post for an additional youth and family service worker position at its regular meeting Monday, March 6.

The individual hired in this position will begin with the 2023-34 school year.

The board also approved the addition of a third speech language pathologist for the 2023-24 school year. Julie Domino was hired as a part of the board’s consent agenda to replace retiring speech language pathologist Terri Kussart.

In other action Monday, the board:



Conducted second readings of proposed policy changes regarding equal access to school facilities, disposition of obsolete equipment, waste reduction/recycling and the school forest. They also conducted first readings for policies regarding crisis management and health and safety.

Held discussions on a health services addition and developmental cognitive disabilities classroom remodel.

As a part of its consent calendar, the board accepted the hirings of high school guidance counselor Abby Golish, assistant baseball coach Matthew Casperson and assistant track coach Henry Krecklau, in addition to Domino as speech language pathologist.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer