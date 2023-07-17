Pine River-Backus School Board mulls taking over trap shooting

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus School Board discussed the possibility of having Pine River-Backus trap shooters under the district's official athletic programming at the Monday, July 10, regular board meeting.

On behalf of the trap shooters, Richie Bean attended the meeting for public discussion, asking what the board would like to do with the program.

The two volunteer coaches leading the program for the past five or more years are ready to resign their positions to make time for family life.

Read more Pine River-Backus School Board news





"They were done. They just had their big trap shoot in June. Right now this program is kind of in limbo," Bean said. "Many parents are ready to work with the school and want to go with the school, but right now our program sits in limbo and that's not a great place for our shooters getting ready for fall."

Bean said the team is run by volunteers and funded by drives. Some of the volunteers involved would be willing to continue to support the continued existence of the team, but would like help with logistics and administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

"We have coaches who are willing to stay, but they need a facilitator," said board member Dave Sheley. "We're going to need to call them a coach, but they have coaches that want to coach and continue to do what they're doing, but they don't want to worry about ordering the shells. They don't want to worry about who is signed up or not signed up. They don't want to worry about the grades. If we take it over, they have to be eligible."

Activities Director Tim Tungseth is researching options before coming up with a plan, possibly to be presented in August. Hiring a coach is part of the consideration.

The district will need to know who to hire and how much to budget as well as any transportation and policy issues.

Bean said participation has been larger for spring trap shooting, but the district would like to also have a fall program for the growing number of interested students. For that reason, the district would like to have a solution as soon as possible.

We have coaches who are willing to stay, but they need a facilitator. We're going to need to call them a coach, but they have coaches that want to coach and continue to do what they're doing but they don't want to worry about ordering the shells. They don't want to worry about who is signed up or not signed up. They don't want to worry about the grades. If we take it over, they have to be eligible. Dave Sheley

Students from Pine River-Backus had a strong showing this past spring with one student shooting 96 targets out of 100 at a state competition, placing sixth and going on to nationals where he shot 96 targets twice, placing him in the top 200 shooters.

In other business Monday, the board:

Accepted the resignation of social studies teacher Tim Ramler.

of social studies teacher Tim Ramler. Hired van driver Cheryl Willenbring, school nurse Melissa Laposky and elementary special education teacher Molly Stockman.

Cheryl Willenbring, school nurse Melissa Laposky and elementary special education teacher Molly Stockman. Hired Nathan Fischer as varsity football coach; Robert Johnson, Michael Dinnel and Erik Vetsch as assistant football coaches; Mark Gonnion and Michael Lupella as junior high football coaches; Joshua Hirschey as varsity volleyball coach; Elizabeth Dahl and Benjamin Kinser as assistant volleyball coaches; Leah Freeman as junior high volleyball coach; Karl Ludeman as varsity cross country coach; and Teresa Hamp as football cheerleader coach.

as varsity football coach; Robert Johnson, Michael Dinnel and Erik Vetsch as assistant football coaches; Mark Gonnion and Michael Lupella as junior high football coaches; Joshua Hirschey as varsity volleyball coach; Elizabeth Dahl and Benjamin Kinser as assistant volleyball coaches; Leah Freeman as junior high volleyball coach; Karl Ludeman as varsity cross country coach; and Teresa Hamp as football cheerleader coach. Approved policies on the school budget, accounting, the annual audit, investments, transportation public data requests, veterans preferences, drug and alcohol testing, chemical use, drug and alcohol testing, service animals and more.

Superintendent Jonathan Clark said the most noteworthy policies were the veterans preferences, which sets an official policy to recognize veterans, and an official policy on service animals.

Heard from Joel Hendrickson, of Ten Finns Dairy, who wanted to meet the board ahead of submitting a bid to provide dairy to the school. Hendrickson said his milk is pasteurized but not homogenized, but it is also A-2 milk, which has a protein that can be less inflammatory than A-1 milk, which is common to the vast majority of dairy.



Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.