News | Local

Pine River-Backus School Board finalizes 2023 calendar

Board cancels February work session and reschedules March work session

0629pl-pine-river-backus-school.jpg
Echo Journal file photo
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
February 06, 2023 05:57 AM
PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus School Board chose to continue with the same board meeting schedule as 2022, featuring meetings at 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month and work sessions the third Monday of each month, with exceptions.

During the Monday, Jan. 30, work session, the board had to deliberate on two scheduled work session days due to schedule conflicts.

Feb. 20 is President's Day and March 20 falls during spring break, meaning the board needed to consider alternative days for each of those work sessions.

Superintendent Jon Clark suggested the 13th or 27th of each month, though doing so would inevitably lead to having meetings two Mondays in a row.

Board Chair Chris Cunningham said he would not be available Feb. 13 and suggested the board consider canceling the February work session entirely.

The board discussed it and found other schedule conflicts and agreed. The board also found March 27 to be agreeable for the rescheduled March work session.

The board ended up announcing the Jan. 30 work session as a special meeting as well as a work session to enable them to take action on the new calendar.

The board made this decision at their regular meeting Jan. 9 to allow the group to review the proposed meeting schedule and compare it to their own schedules before deciding.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
