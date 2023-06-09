Pine River-Backus School Board discusses preliminary budget

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus School Board found that 4% and 2% increases to the basic formula by state legislators would be useful in offsetting revenue losses and expenses during a discussion of the 2023-2024 preliminary budget Monday, June 5.

A document at House.mn.gov defines the basic formula as: "The basic general education formula establishes the base level of per pupil unit funding for the 354 school districts in Minnesota."

Read more Pine River-Backus School Board news





This base level of funding is the amount of state aid provided for districts independent of their local district tax levies.

The PR-B district ended the 2022-2023 school year with a decrease in enrollment, meaning funding based on per pupil units will be lower, including revenue from the local levy. The monthly enrollment report indicates the district had 952.5 students at the end of the 2021-2022 year; 2022-2023 ended with 926.5 students.

Business Manager Jolene Bengtson presented the preliminary budget to the board, pointing out areas of particular interest. The district saw a decrease in $151,414 from local revenue, but also saw increases to general education aid, special education aid and compensatory aid resulting in an increase in the general fund revenue of $1,637,002.

ADVERTISEMENT

Significant decreases were also noted in the food service revenue. Bengtson said they assumed COVID-19 supply chain assistance would end, and with the new statewide free school meals bill, lunch sales were eliminated, resulting in a loss of $27,014 in revenue.

There was a $216,986 decrease in total operating capital revenue, at least partially due to funds set aside specifically for the ongoing construction of a new health service station.

Bengtson reported an overall revenue increase of $1,435,888, or 10.6%. This compares to a $1,521,304, or 10.7%, increase in expenses.

The school is in the process of completing several projects contributing to overall expenses, including the $900,999 health services addition and the $238,715 fire alarm system replacement, though both projects qualified for funding from federal COVID-19 funds and other sources.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Often representing the bulk of an organization's expenses, staff and salary benefits saw an increase of $474,755, which included new positions such as a speech/language teacher and a high school youth and family services worker. The budget assumes all food service and transportation positions will be filled for the coming year.

In other business Monday, the board:



Set fees for activities, including: $70 for junior high activities, $80 for senior high activities and a $300 maximum per family.

Set athletic admission fees at $7 for adults, $4 per student, $4 for seniors and free for Pine River-Backus students.

Set athletic season pass prices at $100 per family, $60 for individuals, $40 for students and free for PR-B staff with employee badges.

Set building usage fees. Nonprofits will not pay for building space use, but may be billed for custodial services, technology services and equipment. For-profit groups will be charged $75 to use a gym, commons or the kitchen, $30 for a classroom, and additional fees for custodial services, technology and equipment.

Conducted second and first readings for 17 policies, largely correcting grammar and legal references. Some policies will be revisited in the fall in relation to decisions made at the recently concluded legislative session.

Accepted the resignation of special education teacher Sinthea Rose Cheshire and science teacher Jacob Hradsky.

Hired English/language arts teacher Kasandra Heisserer, special education teacher Stepanie Koprek, career and technical education teacher Jocelyn Rozummy and youth and family services worker Leah Wheeler. The district needs special education staff in the next school year.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.