Pine River-Backus School celebrating SnoDaze week
Coronation will be Feb. 17 after week of festivities
PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus High School is celebrating SnoDaze on Feb. 13-17 with various events and themed days.
The week will culminate with coronation of SnoDaze candidates at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Candidates are seniors Clayton Wottenhofer, Zeke Zwart, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Ryan Delougherty, Burke Netland, Emily Godfrey, Kiera Scovel, Leah Crannell, Sophia DeLong and Joselin Sexton.
Events include snow sculptures, wood splitting contest, parade at noon Feb. 18, ice fishing derby at noon Feb. 19
A king, queen, prince and princess will be crowned.
SnoDaze week events include dress up days and athletic activities. Following are remaining festivities:
Thursday, Feb. 16
- 2:15 p.m.: Pep fest in the performance gym.
- 6 p.m.: Wrestling sections.
- 7 p.m.: Boys varsity hockey vs. Detroit Lakes.
Friday, Feb. 17
- 9 a.m.: Coronation.
- 10:45 a.m.: Bingo.
- 1:30 p.m.: Talent show.
- 6 p.m.: Girls junior varsity basketball vs. Park Rapids.
- 7:30 p.m.: Girls varsity basketball vs. Park Rapids.