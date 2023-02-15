Pine River-Backus School celebrating SnoDaze week

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus High School is celebrating SnoDaze on Feb. 13-17 with various events and themed days.

The week will culminate with coronation of SnoDaze candidates at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Candidates are seniors Clayton Wottenhofer, Zeke Zwart, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Ryan Delougherty, Burke Netland, Emily Godfrey, Kiera Scovel, Leah Crannell, Sophia DeLong and Joselin Sexton.

A king, queen, prince and princess will be crowned.

SnoDaze week events include dress up days and athletic activities. Following are remaining festivities:

Thursday, Feb. 16

2:15 p.m.: Pep fest in the performance gym.

Pep fest in the performance gym. 6 p.m.: Wrestling sections.

Wrestling sections. 7 p.m.: Boys varsity hockey vs. Detroit Lakes.

Friday, Feb. 17