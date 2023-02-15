99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pine River-Backus School celebrating SnoDaze week

Coronation will be Feb. 17 after week of festivities

SnoDaze.JPG
Pine River-Backus SnoDaze candidates selected ahead of the Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, coronation are: back row from left, Clayton Wottenhofer, Zeke Zwart, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Ryan Delougherty and Burke Netland; front row from left, Emily Godfrey, Kiera Scovel, Leah Crannell, Sophia DeLong and Joselin Sexton.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 15, 2023 04:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus High School is celebrating SnoDaze on Feb. 13-17 with various events and themed days.

The week will culminate with coronation of SnoDaze candidates at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Candidates are seniors Clayton Wottenhofer, Zeke Zwart, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Ryan Delougherty, Burke Netland, Emily Godfrey, Kiera Scovel, Leah Crannell, Sophia DeLong and Joselin Sexton.

A king, queen, prince and princess will be crowned.

SnoDaze week events include dress up days and athletic activities. Following are remaining festivities:

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • 2:15 p.m.: Pep fest in the performance gym.
  • 6 p.m.: Wrestling sections.
  • 7 p.m.: Boys varsity hockey vs. Detroit Lakes.

Friday, Feb. 17

  • 9 a.m.: Coronation.
  • 10:45 a.m.: Bingo.
  • 1:30 p.m.: Talent show.
  • 6 p.m.: Girls junior varsity basketball vs. Park Rapids.
  • 7:30 p.m.: Girls varsity basketball vs. Park Rapids.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
