Pine River-Backus prom-goers celebrate 'The Great Gatsby'
That was the theme for grand march in the high school gym
PINE RIVER — "The Great Gatsby" was the theme of the 2023 Pine River-Backus High School prom.
Grand march was Saturday afternoon, April 29, and students dressed in their finest — including many glittery, long dresses — walked around the decorated gym to admirers' applause during grand march.
Afterward, they had dinner and a dance at Catalyst by Nature Link, a new event center at a new resort on Clark Lake in Nisswa.
