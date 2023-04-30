Pine River-Backus prom-goers celebrate 'The Great Gatsby'

PINE RIVER — "The Great Gatsby" was the theme of the 2023 Pine River-Backus High School prom.

Grand march was Saturday afternoon, April 29, and students dressed in their finest — including many glittery, long dresses — walked around the decorated gym to admirers' applause during grand march.

Read more local area news





Afterward, they had dinner and a dance at Catalyst by Nature Link, a new event center at a new resort on Clark Lake in Nisswa.