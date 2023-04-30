99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pine River-Backus prom-goers celebrate 'The Great Gatsby'

That was the theme for grand march in the high school gym

IMG_5599.JPG
A Pine River-Backus High School prom couple strikes a pose during grand march Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the high school gym.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

PINE RIVER — "The Great Gatsby" was the theme of the 2023 Pine River-Backus High School prom.

IMG_5529.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Pine River-Backus prom grand march 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
April 30, 2023 12:29 AM

Grand march was Saturday afternoon, April 29, and students dressed in their finest — including many glittery, long dresses — walked around the decorated gym to admirers' applause during grand march.

Read more local area news

Afterward, they had dinner and a dance at Catalyst by Nature Link, a new event center at a new resort on Clark Lake in Nisswa.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
IMG_5516.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Sun shines in Nisswa for Run for the Lakes 2023 marathon participants
April 29, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_5399.JPG
Community
Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes 5K is colorful affair
April 29, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Cast listed for upcoming Pine River-Backus theatre production
April 29, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
042923-police-blotter-dwi.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: March 9-April 13, 2023, area birth listings
April 29, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_5468.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes Marathon 2023
April 29, 2023 12:01 PM
IMG_5420.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes 5K 2023
April 28, 2023 11:17 PM