Pine River-Backus junior high girls win Northland Conference

Feb. 11 event sees victory

conference title.jpg
The Pine River-Backus Junior High School girls basketball team won the Northland Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Walker. The team includes: front row, Maren Lindquist; middle row from left, Skylar De La Pena, Adrianna Timms, Paiten Worcester, Evelynn Peterson, Kenzlee Sawyer and Ashley Rickard; back row from left, Coach Dylan Rice, Khia Lewis, Margaret Crimmins, Ava Burns, Maddison Imgrund, Brea Richards, Lily Barchus, Ella Brewer, Autumn Burns, Leah Eveland and Coach Micah Eveland.
Contributed / Amy Barchus
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 25, 2023 02:57 PM

WALKER — The Pine River-Backus Junior High School girls basketball won the Northland Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Walker.

The team includes Maren Lindquist, Skylar De La Pena, Adrianna Timms, Paiten Worcester, Evelynn Peterson, Kenzlee Sawyer, Ashley Rickard, Khia Lewis, Margaret Crimmins, Ava Burns, Maddison Imgrund, Brea Richards, Lily Barchus, Ella Brewer, Autumn Burns and Leah Eveland.

Coaches are Dylan Rice and Micah Eveland.

Read more local area news

