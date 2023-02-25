Pine River-Backus junior high girls win Northland Conference
Feb. 11 event sees victory
WALKER — The Pine River-Backus Junior High School girls basketball won the Northland Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Walker.
The team includes Maren Lindquist, Skylar De La Pena, Adrianna Timms, Paiten Worcester, Evelynn Peterson, Kenzlee Sawyer, Ashley Rickard, Khia Lewis, Margaret Crimmins, Ava Burns, Maddison Imgrund, Brea Richards, Lily Barchus, Ella Brewer, Autumn Burns and Leah Eveland.
Coaches are Dylan Rice and Micah Eveland.
