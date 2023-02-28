Pine River-Backus High School Knowledge Bowl teams attend second round robin

PINE RIVER — Two Pine River-Backus High School Knowledge Bowl teams competed in a round robin Feb. 7 at Central Lakes College in Staples.

Pine River-Backus Team 2 spokesperson Tate Bisted and members Cash Kangas, Rilian Goble and Morgan King took fourth place.

Pine River-Backus Team 1 spokesperson Olivia Anderson and members Trinity Osman, Katlyn Burns, LeeAnn Wynn and Helen Kerbel took 23rd in a field of 26 teams.

PR-B Team 1 was in 21st place after a written round score of 30 and maintained that position after a seven point first oral round. They slipped to 25th after a difficult second oral round and were still in that position for oral round three.

Oral round four saw the team rally with 13 points, their high for the day, showing that they were no quitters, even when the going was tough.

PR-B Team 2 scored 39 in the written round and started the day with a respectable eighth place. A 13-point first oral round moved them up to sixth, a position they maintained in oral round two.

Oral round three saw them rise to fifth place and their ending score of 13 points in oral round four got them into fourth place for the meet.

PR-B's next meet is Friday, Feb. 24, at the Staples campus of CLC.

Isaak Anderson is the Pine River-Backus High School Knowledge Bowl adviser.