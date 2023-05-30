99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pine River-Backus fourth graders hit the lake

Pine River Lions Club continues tradition of giving students a day on the lake with a free fishing rod

Pine River-Backus fourth graders hit the water during the May 17, 2023, Take a Kid Fishing Day courtesy of the Pine River Lions Club.
Contributed / Diane Johnson
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River Lions Club got a fleet of five watercraft together and brought 44 Pine River-Backus fourth graders onto Norway Lake for their annual Take a Kid Fishing Day.

1/6: Pine River-Backus fourth graders got some time on the lake, and new fishing rods from the Pine River Lions on May 17, 2023.
2/6: Pine River-Backus fourth graders got some time on the lake, and new fishing rods from the Pine River Lions on May 17, 2023.
3/6: Pine River-Backus fourth graders got some time on the lake, and new fishing rods from the Pine River Lions on May 17, 2023.
4/6: Pine River-Backus fourth graders got some time on the lake, and new fishing rods from the Pine River Lions on May 17, 2023.
5/6: Pine River-Backus fourth graders got some time on the lake, and new fishing rods from the Pine River Lions on May 17, 2023.
6/6: Pine River-Backus fourth graders got some time on the lake, and new fishing rods from the Pine River Lions on May 17, 2023.

All students at the event received a new fishing pole.

Lions reported that angling students set hooks in a good deal of panfish.

