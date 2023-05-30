Pine River-Backus fourth graders hit the lake
Pine River Lions Club continues tradition of giving students a day on the lake with a free fishing rod
PINE RIVER — The Pine River Lions Club got a fleet of five watercraft together and brought 44 Pine River-Backus fourth graders onto Norway Lake for their annual Take a Kid Fishing Day.
1/6: Pine River-Backus fourth graders got some time on the lake, and new fishing rods from the Pine River Lions on May 17, 2023.
All students at the event received a new fishing pole.
Lions reported that angling students set hooks in a good deal of panfish.
