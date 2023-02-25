99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pine River-Backus fourth grade boys win Walker tournament

Basketball players beat Walker, Bemidji and Nevis

Pine River-Backus fourth graders beat Walker, Bemidji and Nevis on their way to winning the Walker Basketball Tournament on Jan. 18, 2023. From left are Coach John Bueckers, Blaise Bueckers, Cale Lindtrom, Karch Sawyer, Henry Tulenchick, Zane Richards and Anthony Bueckers.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 25, 2023 03:57 PM

WALKER — Pine River-Backus fourth graders beat Walker, Bemidji and Nevis on their way to winning the Walker Basketball Tournament on Jan. 18. From left are Coach John Bueckers, Blaise Bueckers, Cale Lindtrom, Karch Sawyer, Henry Tulenchick, Zane Richards and Anthony Bueckers.

