Pine River-Backus Family Center lists July 2023 offerings

Family center will be closed July 4; family planning canceled for July

Today at 12:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Family Center will be closed Tuesday, July 4.

Otherwise the family center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Following are July programs:

  • Pine River Area Food Shelf: Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. The food shelf will be open from 3-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month (July 11).
  • Justice Bus: The Justice Bus will be at the food shelf Tuesday, July 18, to provide legal help for those ages 60 or older.
  • Pine River-Backus CommUnity Meals: Free weekly meals for anyone who is hungry are served Mondays at Riverview Church in Pine River or Thursdays at the Backus Pine Mountaineer Senior Center. Serving time is 4 p.m. until gone. For more information or to volunteer, call 218-587-4292.
  • Home Visiting Program: The Home Visiting Program has immediate openings for families who have questions about pregnancy and a child's growth and development, or who would like additional support. Free swag bags are available to all families who are expecting a baby who live in the Pine River-Backus School District.
  • CFPS/NAPS: Pick up is from 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
  • WIC: Call Cass County at 218-547-6872 for an appointment.
  • Family planning: Family planning will not be at the family center in July. Appointments should be made for Tuesday, Aug. 1. Call 877-275-6123 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
  • Child & Teen Check-Up: Call Cass County Public Health at 218-547-6872 for information.
