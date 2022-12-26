Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pine River-Backus Family Center lists January 2023 services

Various services help families in the Pine River-Backus area

pine-river-backus-family-center.jpg
Photo illustration background, Shutterstock, Inc.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 26, 2022 05:24 PM


PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Family Center will be closed until Jan. 2. The Pine River Area Food Shelf will be open regular hours.

Normal family center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

