Pine River-Backus Family Center lists February 2023 programs
Schedules listed for the food shelf, CommUnity Meals, family planning and more
PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Family Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Following are February programs:
- March food drive: The annual March Minnesota FoodShare Month food drive is underway. More information is available on the Pine River-Backus Family Center website and Facebook page.
- Pine River Area Food Shelf: Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. The food shelf will be open from 3-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month (March. 14).
- Pine River-Backus CommUnity Meals: Free weekly meals for anyone who is hungry are served Mondays at Riverview Church in Pine River or Thursdays at the Backus Pine Mountaineer Senior Center. Serving time is 4 p.m. until gone. For more information or to volunteer, call 218-587-4292.
- Home Visiting Program: The Home Visiting Program has immediate openings for families who have questions about pregnancy and a child's growth and development, or who would like additional support. Free swag bags are available to all families who are expecting a baby who live in the Pine River-Backus School District.
- CFPS/NAPS: Pick up is from 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
- WIC: Call Cass County at 218-547-6872 for an appointment.
- Family planning: Family planning is scheduled Tuesday, March. 7. Call 877-275-6123 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
- Child & Teen Check-Up: Call Cass County Public Health at 218-547-6872 for information.