99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pine River-Backus Family Center lists February 2023 programming

Schedules listed for the food shelf, CommUnity Meals, family planning and more

pine-river-backus-family-center.jpg
Photo illustration background, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 05, 2023 02:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Family Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The Family Center will be closed Feb. 20.

Following are February programs:

  • March food drive: The annual March FoodShare Month food drive will begin Feb. 27. More information is available on the Pine River-Backus Family Center website and Facebook page.
  • Pine River Area Food Shelf: Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. The food shelf will be open from 3-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month (Feb. 14).
  • Pine River-Backus CommUnity Meals: Free weekly meals for anyone who is hungry are served Mondays at Riverview Church in Pine River or Thursdays at the Backus Pine Mountaineer Senior Center. Serving time is 4 p.m. until gone. For more information or to volunteer, call 218-587-4292.
  • Home Visiting Program: The Home Visiting Program has immediate openings for families who have questions about pregnancy and a child's growth and development, or who would like additional support. Free swag bags are available to all families who are expecting a baby who live in the Pine River-Backus School District.
  • CFPS/NAPS: Pick up is from 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
  • WIC: Call Cass County at 218-547-6872 for an appointment.
  • Family planning: Family planning is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 7. Call 877-275-6123 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
  • Child & Teen Check-Up: Call Cass County Public Health at 218-547-6872 for information.
Read more local area news
Rosenmeier Kohls Steve.jpg
Local
Rosenmeier Forum in Brainerd to review photography of Brainerd Dispatch's Steve Kohls
Photographs from historic Brainerd events will be on view
February 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
People pose for a photo during a donation presentation in Cass County.
Local
Lakes Area Heroes makes donation to family of Cass County Sheriff’s deputy
The donation will assist with the on-going medical expenses the family is experiencing.
February 05, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
020523-winter-homeless-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Housing options would help homeless situation in Cass County
There are resources for people
February 05, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Megan Buffington
pine-river-150th-logo.jpg
Local
Registration open for Pine River's 150th Anniversary All School Reunion
Registrants support programming and get goodies and deals
February 04, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
epaper highlights.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023, e-paper headlines in the Echo Journal
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
February 04, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Donations to the Pine River-Backus Family Center are always welcome and help the center to continue to support families. Volunteers are also welcome.

For more information, call LuAnn at the family center at 218-587-4292.

"Like" the family center on Facebook or visit www.prbfamilycenter.org.

Related Topics: PINE RIVERFAMILYPINE RIVER-BACKUS FAMILY CENTERHEALTH
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Living for the Long Haul: How can we reduce the waste we produce? Part 1
Columnists share tips for cleaner living
February 04, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Crocheting, DIY bath bombs and hat knitting classes offered through Pequot Lakes Community Education
Classes start Feb. 7
February 04, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Feb. 4, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
February 04, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lakes-area-mfg-alliance.jpg
Local
$1,000 scholarships available for engineering, robotics, welding, machine tool technology
Lakes Area Manufacturers Alliance Scholarships are good for more than just tuition
February 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal