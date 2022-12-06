Pine River-Backus Family Center lists December 2022 services

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Family Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

The family center will be closed Mondays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, to observe the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Following are services offered in December:

Pine River Area Food Shelf: Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. The food shelf is open from 3-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month (Dec. 13) instead of regular hours.

Pine River-Backus CommUnity Meals : Free weekly meals for anyone who is hungry are served Mondays at Riverview Church in Pine River or Thursdays at the Backus Pine Mountaineer Senior Center. Serving time is 4 p.m. until gone. For more information or to volunteer, call 218-587-4292.

Home Visiting Program: The Home Visiting Program has immediate openings for families who have questions about pregnancy and a child's growth and development, or who would like additional support. Free swag bags are available to all families who are expecting a baby who live in the Pine River-Backus School District.

CFPS/NAPS: Driveup pick up is from 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. NAPS boxes are picked up inside the family center. Enter through the back door.

WIC: Call Cass County at 218-547-6872 for an appointment.

Child & Teen Check-Up: Call Cass County Public Health at 218-547-6872 for information.

The family center thanks those who supported the Salty Dog fundraiser and who donated to the 29th annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse.

Donations to the Pine River-Backus Family Center are always welcome and help the center to continue to support families. Volunteers are also welcome.

For more information, call LuAnn at the family center at 218-587-4292.

"Like" the family center on Facebook or visit www.prbfamilycenter.org.