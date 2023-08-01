Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pine River-Backus Family Center lists August 2023 happenings

Schedules listed for the food shelf, CommUnity Meals, Justice Bus and more

pine-river-backus-family-center.jpg
Photo illustration background, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Family Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Following are August programs:

  • Pine River Area Food Shelf: Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. The food shelf will be open from 3-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month (Aug. 8).
  • Justice Bus: The Justice Bus will be at the food shelf Tuesday, Aug. 15, to provide legal help for those ages 60 and older.
  • Pine River-Backus CommUnity Meals: Free weekly meals for anyone who is hungry are served Mondays at Riverview Church in Pine River or Thursdays at the Backus Pine Mountaineer Senior Center. Serving time is 4 p.m. until gone. For more information or to volunteer, call 218-587-4292.
  • Home Visiting Program: The Home Visiting Program has immediate openings for families who have questions about pregnancy and a child's growth and development, or who would like additional support. Free swag bags are available to all families who are expecting a baby and who live in the Pine River-Backus School District.
  • CFPS/NAPS: Pickup is from 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.
  • WIC: Call Cass County at 218-547-6872 for an appointment.
  • Child & Teen Check-Up: Call Cass County Public Health at 218-547-6872 for information.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
