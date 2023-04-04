Pine River-Backus Family Center lists April 2023 happenings
Schedules listed for the food shelf, CommUnity Meals, family planning and more
PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Family Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Following are February programs:
- March food drive: The annual March FoodShare Month fends April 7. The Family center website and Facebook page have more information on ways to support the Pine River Area food Shelf. Donations received during this campaign are proportionally matched.
- Pine River Area Food Shelf: Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. The food shelf will be open from 3-6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month (April 11).
- Pine River-Backus CommUnity Meals: Free weekly meals for anyone who is hungry are served Mondays at Riverview Church in Pine River or Thursdays at the Backus Pine Mountaineer Senior Center. Serving time is 4 p.m. until gone. For more information or to volunteer, call 218-587-4292.
- Home Visiting Program: The Home Visiting Program has immediate openings for families who have questions about pregnancy and a child's growth and development, or who would like additional support. Free swag bags are available to all families who are expecting a baby who live in the Pine River-Backus School District.
- CFPS/NAPS: Pick up is from 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
- WIC: Call Cass County at 218-547-6872 for an appointment.
- Family planning: Family planning is scheduled Tuesday, April 4. Call 877-275-6123 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
- Child & Teen Check-Up: Call Cass County Public Health at 218-547-6872 for information.
