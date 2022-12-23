Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa

PINE RIVER — Following are Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders' letters they wrote to Santa, published in the Dec. 21 Echo Journal's Holiday Greetings special section. The letters are written as the students wrote them.

Jordan Ackerman’s class

Dear Santa,

I want Paw. big Trucks! I want to get a balls. I going to the familit.

From, Scott

Dear Santa,

Can I have A talit foR crismis!!!! And I have A Pokemon CARDS, I wont The shool, I Wus gooD! How ARe You?

From, Marshall

Dear Santa,

I want one quilleny Dollars. can I git 1,000,00, Pokemon Packs. and can I git a SnowmoW Peal. and can I git a Pokemon card with all of the caricters on it.

From, Bradley

Dear Santa,

I want a pnome. I also want an x-box. I want Pokemon

From, Mason

Dear Santa,

Will you for give me? I hoPe you will anyways I Want a Surfas era nine but I know There exepesive so you dont have to buy me one you can if you Want to but I do hope that you give my family good Presents.

From, Trey

Dear Santa,

Santa wer are yoy?

I want a hat like yors. I Want a pichr uv yoy? I Want Pokemon where are yoy? Want a crambook. Pllees. I want a sokin. ok. ok. I want yor hat.

From, Teddy

Dear Santa,

I want a snow bord. I Alsoe want a Phone. I want 9,000,000,000,000 I want 10 or 20 Pokemon packs with a Mew & Mewtwo. I want a x box. I want 10,000,000,000,060$

From, Tyler

Dear Santa,

I want a fotboll.

I want a stuf anmas. I want a Paw pouch set.

From, Coopers

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Could you get me a Skate board? have you been good this year? Could I get a tor horse? Could you get me some sour Patch Kids?

From, Willow Larson

Dear Santa,

I would like a Lago ninJago set and a t-shirt, pants socks, underwhere, food, warter and happynis, lafter, Joy, Love for crismus thack You Santa.

From, Cody Hilmanowski

Dear Santa,

My elf is not mooving I think my Sister tuched her. Becuse She is olwes by her and She tuched her once. and can you give me a Arjenna nashen doll

From, Iris

Dear Santa,

For chrismas I would like a tablet and on the it I would like Hill climd rasing, a note Book, candy, cane and a candy cane shape emenem Tube

Thank You Santa

From, Hudson

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. me and my sister have been good. have you been good? This year. can I have a Lernt Skwsh melo.

From Evelyn

Dear Santa,

Tonight can i see your raindeer? For chrismas i want a raindeer sweatshirt. Also i want a duck stuffed animal. And i want a frog stuffed animal. Also I want a snowglob. merry chrismas

From, Chantelle

Dear Santa,

I wont Santa is a menchin and loo old and too pokemon but I have a question? What do you do in sumr. and I wont drums sowe Plese Plese give What I Wont for kisis.

From, Oliver: Jin bstcm

Dear Santa,

I want to have a dollhouse and I Want a tant or a e deb and a game and a Phone

From, Emily

Dear Santa,

I wit tev Mr.

From Cairo

Robbi Gregory’s class

Dear Santa,

I want a snow glould. do you have difrint elfs to make toys? I love haw you aer so nice. I love my elf. I hate to help at home.

Vanessa Scherf

Dear Santa

are you haveing fun in north pole? I Love how you are so nice! I want to be Loved. I know you are Loved a lot in the north pole.

Love Lacy Williamson

Dear Santa,

i WaNT a NaW DiRTbike. WaTe do You want for chRisTMaN?

i Rele Like to RiTe

forM Remington

Dear Santa

I Wont to get Sum thin for my mom and it is a popup boock that pops a half

Frum Olaf

Dear Santa

I love you Presents. How are you doing in the North Pole?

Can I please hav a go kart for Christmas?

Can you please say hello to the reindeer fur me?

Can I please have a computer?

From Bo

Dear Santa

Dus roodolf live in the north Pol. I have ben gud this yer. I wont a Jel blastr becus I can shoot a target. I love you Santa.

Jack

Dear Santa,

When do the elfs wrck?

I want a 3D pen because then I can fix broken things. I'v ben good this yaer.

I thingk its so nise you rap presens.

love Holly Newberger

Dear Santa,

Why did you Put that sentence up on the bord. I want a game, and a dog, I Love a dog and so I can play on it.

Hunter

Dear Santa.

Is rodof a real randear? I like to fold the londery but I dont like to put it away. The only thing I want for chrismas is that everyone remembes that chrismas is not about geting gis it's about gesesesis bruth. I love that you spend all that time making chrismas gifs for chidin all around the wold. You give Joy all around the wold to boy's and grls and not anlly them to…parint's

Love Ryen Rice.

I Love you Santa

Dear Snata,

hi Santa I think it is rily nice how you go around the world giveing perezent to kid's even I do not want eny thing for crismus all I want is family. I have a Qweshton do's roodofs nose glowe? Santa is your name santa or Nick? Santa what is all of your rain dear's name? Santa do's roodof lede your rain dear? oh and I rily want to see the rile rain dear. and I want the most perezent's like last yea I don't mene to de rood I swar.

Ember Ann Mongan

Dear Santa.

HoW cold is the North Pole?

I want a hover board for Christmas.

Could you please put LED lights on My hoverboard. How cute are your reindeer? I love you Santa.

Love, Dominic

Dear Santa,

What I want for christmas is a ukulele. But I want to know if Roodalf the red nosed randeer is real. Is it a story? Is it true? What I also want to know if the same elfs that whach us make the toys, and if they do how do they get time to make the toys? I've been good this year, how I have been good this year is I've been helping with the mushroom farm this year. And thank you for bringing the presents to me and all the other kids in the world!!! Your the best!!!

Sencereley,

Selah RaeAnna Ingberg

Dear Santa,

I Would like to get a x box pleas how meny raendear doo you hav? I like to soot guns and bose. how many elvs do you yoos a yer.

Maverik Kamholz

Dear Santa,

I woul like to now you real name, I want for christmas is a tool Box I like to wrik it is so much fun.

Tucker

Dear Santa

Wheat are the Elafs nahme does roundoff live in the north Pole do you even get sic oh cremess o chemess can I get Pokemon cards plays Because I rele like them I Ben good thes Yeay haw do you Go to evere house in one night do the ElaFs get a Brack from make end olof these Presents Wy is cresmess only in Weter

Isaac

Dear Santa Clause,

Do you make toys with the elves? How many elfs on the Shelfs do you have? Di you know that I have my hand print ortement from when I was a todler. Somthing I really want for christmas is to spend time with my family. I really love that you love others. oh do you actally have a white beard?

Love Norah Kronen

how meny elfs do you hav? I like christmas I wont a ps5 because ican play gams. hava good Christmas.

by Sebastian

Dear Sata,

Dus roodf, liv in the Norf Pol. I Hav Bin a gud Boy. I lick games. I Lick to run. I lick to kleen. My Favrit toy is a Huver Bord. It is sowe Fun kus It go Fast.

Makiz

Dear Santa,

I Wnant a drone with a crama. beacus tara cool I have don Good. duse roodof live in the north Pole? I like Santa beacus he givs us presens If we are good.

Jax

Dear Santa

is roudalf Rael or is he made up in a story? i want Pokeman to put in my binder. I have ben good this year. i Love how you deliver toys to chidren.

Kiwan

Dear Santa

I hop you git my letr I wot you to red this letr. I wot for chrisms is a huvrBord.

Love Otto

April Rice’s class

Dear Santa,

I love you and your elfes. I like to bake! I Want a nintendo for christmas. snow glob and a barbee dols.

From, Pnelope Sams

Dear Santa,

My favoRi is a PS5 And A thin up tmAtos and MY favori gife is a gams My favori is my fAMley. on ChRimis I like to dAnS.

From, Myles

Dear Santa,

My favorite thing about christmas is visiting people. And what I want to do is go to my gransmas. Last can I please have a pet sec irjent a nerf gun and a thing from your chois?

From, Kooper Crawford

Dear Santa,

My favorite thing about christmas is giveing gifts to famuley. I wont to woch My tree With my stuft anamis. Plesse Santa I rile wont molch and a het lamp for my lisrd.

From, Veana Digiovanni

Dear Santa,

My favorite Thing about Christmas is help backe lRoock.

I want To help macke presint. I want a guitar and a Skatedoard and rmote are seeyro christmas. and also intenow Swich

From, Terrell Cooper

Dear Santa,

My favorite thing about chrismas is to see my famaily. I whant to play whith my sister. I want a ps4 and Madden.

From, Mason D.

Dear Santa,

My favorile thing about christmas is Sharing.

I Wont to go to Fargo to see My uklo and mY ant. Can I have a PS5 and frnite, mikr of t.

From, Joice Griffith

Dear Santa,

My favorite thing about Christmas is Opening presens. I what to do is open presens. The presens I wont are 1. A toy fier dragon. 2. A box of pokemon. 3. a notendo Swich.

From Calvin R.tt.

Dear Santa,

My favorite thing todo at Chrismas is Play a game calld Whiteelephant gifts. HoW you Play is you Pas a Present across to a nuther Prson 4 times arawnd the srcl. I Want to Play While eLePhant. I Want the unstouble tiger Shark RC car.

From, Finn Sehter

Dear Santa,

My favorite thing about christmas is geting with my family. I want to jump and jump on my mom and dads bed in till they woke up. I would like a new xbox a nentendew Swich and a huverbard.

From, Rick Roden

Dear Santa,

My favorite thing about Christmas open Prein. What do you want tod opin Preis. What are the gif you want from and mom and dad hape and pecy.

Eli Peterson

Dear Santa,

My faVRt thing is geting gta, on Chrismuse I wont to hav new Puma Shus.

From Oakley

Dear Santa,

I only want Two thang for Christmas a Phon and a PuPe Please Santa. I want for my aunt to cume back. I wate to play whith Payten.

From, Elsa Jottvsom

Dear Santa,

I want a LoL doll. Pleae I Love you santa I like you elf I like You!!!!!!

From, Avery Sherwood

Dear Santa,

My favarite thing about Christmas is to give gifts. I want to give gifts. My gift that I want is a phone.

From, Damian Davis

Dear Santa,

My favorite thing about christmas is giveing thaks and fun. What I want todo is share and give.

My gifts I want are a baby chick, the chickn shlick seet, and hachamlls. Bye and Ho Ho Ho marry christmas.

From, Sadie Odens

Dear Santa,

i Juss Want one thin For chrismous on I thout is a poler olspes otickitrand my ma keed ckookes.

From, Xavier

Dear Santa,

I love to deLorate the Christmas tree.on Christmas I want to oPen Presents with my family. I Would like emochis for christmas.

From, Briar Bradow.

Dear Santa,

I love to write lette for to Santa. I like to get presents on Christmas.

I Want a dirtbike for Chistmas. I also Want a Nintendo Switch.

From, Jesseray P.