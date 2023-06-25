Pine River-Backus Elementary School recognized for behavior intervention program

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus Elementary School is among 87 schools in 31 districts recognized for sustaining Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports for the 2022-23 school year.

The Minnesota Department of Education recognized the schools and districts for their PBIS programs.

Read more local area news





PBIS is an evidence-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for positive and prosocial behaviors, and supporting social, emotional and behavioral needs for all students.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The schools and districts receiving recognition are leaders in improving school climate, involving the community and increasing student achievement, an MDE news release said.