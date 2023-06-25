Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pine River-Backus Elementary School recognized for behavior intervention program

87 schools in the state were honored for sustaining Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports

4023540+0222_Pine-River-Backus-School.jpg
Echo-Journal file photo
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus Elementary School is among 87 schools in 31 districts recognized for sustaining Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports for the 2022-23 school year.

The Minnesota Department of Education recognized the schools and districts for their PBIS programs.

Read more local area news

PBIS is an evidence-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for positive and prosocial behaviors, and supporting social, emotional and behavioral needs for all students.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The schools and districts receiving recognition are leaders in improving school climate, involving the community and increasing student achievement, an MDE news release said.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Bryan Welk
Local
Sheriff's Corner: Watch out for scams
June 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Bryan Welk
Hannah Barchus scholarship.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus student wins $500 scholarship
June 24, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Echo Journal epapers June 15-20, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal e-paper headlines for June 15-20, 2023
June 24, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062523-faith-heavenly-fathers-day.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Father's Day, what does it mean to you?
June 25, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Roger Braaten
062423-last-windrow-gravel-grouse.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: I still appreciate our narrow, sand road
June 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Pine River Council.JPG
Local
Pine River cracking down on long-term camping at city park
June 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Crosslake Legacy Gardens Jim Anderson_5737.JPG
Local
Crosslake Town Square gardens dedicated in honor of a mother and daughter
June 22, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt