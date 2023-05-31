Pine River-Backus Class of 2023 resolves to stay true

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus High School wished well to another graduating class Friday, May 26, during the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony.

The bittersweet farewell to this year's graduating class was bedecked with bachelor's button flowers and the colors baby blue and navy blue, and a positive, forward-looking class motto courtesy of Winston Churchill: "This is not the end. This is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."

Pine River-Backus Schools Counselor Mary Sigan shared the spotlight briefly with the class of 2023, in thanks for her help guiding students ahead of her retirement this year during the May 26, 2023, graduation ceremony. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Many students had their time to shine, including Logan Swenson, performing the national anthem on guitar and vocals, and graduating members of the band that performed "The Glacier Express" by Larry Neeck, and the choir, performing "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hanson.

Pine River-Backus graduate Miqaella Williams waves to her family during the May 26, 2023, graduation ceremony. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Teachers Lisa Toft and Katie Verschelde were chosen to give this year's faculty address. The valedictorian trio of Hannah Barchus, Emily Holtti and Rian Struss shared a speech, inspired by the class motto and urging classmates to stay true to themselves and their passions.

The 2023 graduating class of 69 students celebrated together one more time before continuing on a post high school path.

Pine River-Backus School Board member Dave Sheley gave a personal congratulations to his niece, Kate Travis, and nephew, Carson Travis, both graduates at the Pine River-Backus High School graduation ceremony Friday, May 26, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The class of 2023 had 10 students graduate with high honors: Hannah Barchus, Ashlee Crawford, Emily Holtti, Burke Netland, Alexander Newman, Jacob Schnoor, Rian Struss, Corbin Toothman-Knapp, Irvin Tulenchik and Ramsey Tulenchik.

Three graduated with honors: Will Hanson, Barron Milham and Hunter Norman.

Class officers for the class of 2023 were: Hannah Barchus, Emily Holtti, Burke Netland and Debren Popkes.

