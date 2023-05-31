99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pine River-Backus Class of 2023 resolves to stay true

69 graduates receive their diplomas in the high school performance gym

2023 Pine River Backus Graduation (8).JPG
Hannah Barchus' family gathers for a photo with her after her co-valedictorian speech at her May 26, 2023, Pine River-Backus High School graduation.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 3:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus High School wished well to another graduating class Friday, May 26, during the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony.

2023 Pine River Backus Graduation (1).JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: 2023 Pine River-Backus Seniors Graduate
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
May 26, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

The bittersweet farewell to this year's graduating class was bedecked with bachelor's button flowers and the colors baby blue and navy blue, and a positive, forward-looking class motto courtesy of Winston Churchill: "This is not the end. This is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."

2023 Pine River Backus Graduation (1).JPG
Pine River-Backus Schools Counselor Mary Sigan shared the spotlight briefly with the class of 2023, in thanks for her help guiding students ahead of her retirement this year during the May 26, 2023, graduation ceremony.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Many students had their time to shine, including Logan Swenson, performing the national anthem on guitar and vocals, and graduating members of the band that performed "The Glacier Express" by Larry Neeck, and the choir, performing "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hanson.

2023 Pine River Backus Graduation (77).JPG
Pine River-Backus graduate Miqaella Williams waves to her family during the May 26, 2023, graduation ceremony.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Teachers Lisa Toft and Katie Verschelde were chosen to give this year's faculty address. The valedictorian trio of Hannah Barchus, Emily Holtti and Rian Struss shared a speech, inspired by the class motto and urging classmates to stay true to themselves and their passions.

The 2023 graduating class of 69 students celebrated together one more time before continuing on a post high school path.

2023 Pine River Backus Graduation (69).JPG
Pine River-Backus School Board member Dave Sheley gave a personal congratulations to his niece, Kate Travis, and nephew, Carson Travis, both graduates at the Pine River-Backus High School graduation ceremony Friday, May 26, 2023.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The class of 2023 had 10 students graduate with high honors: Hannah Barchus, Ashlee Crawford, Emily Holtti, Burke Netland, Alexander Newman, Jacob Schnoor, Rian Struss, Corbin Toothman-Knapp, Irvin Tulenchik and Ramsey Tulenchik.

Three graduated with honors: Will Hanson, Barron Milham and Hunter Norman.

Class officers for the class of 2023 were: Hannah Barchus, Emily Holtti, Burke Netland and Debren Popkes.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
