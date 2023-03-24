Pine River Area Food Shelf is supported by community generosity

PINE RIVER — SNAP benefits are going back to the former levels before COVID-19 extra funds were allocated. This translates to more hungry families in area communities.

Healthy diets ensure better physical and mental health. This is why the Pine River Area Food Shelf has been putting efforts into finding fresh fruits and vegetables to add more healthy food to neighbors’ tables.

When the local farmers have crops ready, the food shelf is ready to buy. The Pine River Area Food Shelf has agreements with local growers to fill baskets for customers. The food shelf even grows fresh herbs for shoppers to use to enhance their meals.

Read more local area news





March is the month designated for a statewide drive for food shelves in Minnesota. Most of the area funding comes from community donations. The shelf exists because community members care enough to give and give of their time to volunteer each shift.

The donations have been very generous so far in March. The food shelf is grateful for all those who help support their mission. It is hard for some people to understand that there are local people who need food support programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this is a reality in this community.

Many talk about the sticker shock they experience while shopping for groceries. Wage increases do not exponentially rise to meet the inflation cost of food. One local company just laid off 350 workers.

Matching funds are available to the Pine River Area Food Shelf for donations received before April 7. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474.

For more information, contact LuAnn at 218-587-4292.