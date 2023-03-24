99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pine River Area Food Shelf is supported by community generosity

Inflation and reduction in assistance has resulted in increased need

Pine River Food Shelf.jpg
Food Shelves, including Pine River Food Shelf, are holding their own but seeking donations for Food Share Month in March, 2022.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — SNAP benefits are going back to the former levels before COVID-19 extra funds were allocated.  This translates to more hungry families in area communities. 

Healthy diets ensure better physical and mental health. This is why the Pine River Area Food Shelf has been putting efforts into finding fresh fruits and vegetables to add more healthy food to neighbors’ tables.

When the local farmers have crops ready, the food shelf is ready to buy. The Pine River Area Food Shelf has agreements with local growers to fill baskets for customers. The food shelf even grows fresh herbs for shoppers to use to enhance their meals.  

Read more local area news

March is the month designated for a statewide drive for food shelves in Minnesota. Most of the area funding comes from community donations. The shelf exists because community members care enough to give and give of their time to volunteer each shift. 

The donations have been very generous so far in March. The food shelf is grateful for all those who help support their mission. It is hard for some people to understand that there are local people who need food support programs. 

ADVERTISEMENT

But this is a reality in this community.

Many talk about the sticker shock they experience while shopping for groceries. Wage increases do not exponentially rise to meet the inflation cost of food. One local company just laid off 350 workers. 

Matching funds are available to the Pine River Area Food Shelf for donations received before April 7. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474.

For more information, contact LuAnn at 218-587-4292.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Focacia, weaving and crafts are focus of Pequot Lakes Community Education classes
March 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes School Banner.jpg
Local
Proposed Pequot Lakes school facility improvements could total estimated $80 million
March 23, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Planning and zoning activity slightly slower in 2022 in Cass County
March 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes Diamond Club.jpg
Prep
Pequot Lakes Diamond Club awarded scholarship
March 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
032223-school-lunch-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus and Pequot Lakes school districts prepare for free meals
March 22, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
house fire
Local
Pine River couple dies in overnight fire
March 21, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr