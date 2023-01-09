Pine River American Legion hosts 45th cribbage tournament
A banquet will be held after the 8-week tournament.
PINE RIVER — The 45th annual Pine River American Legion cribbage tournament will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The one-on-one tournament is a one-time $20 fee and lasts eight weeks with play at 6 p.m. every Tuesday. A banquet will be after the tournament.
For more information, contact Nancy at 218-568-5980.
