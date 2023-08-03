Pilots fly in to support Backus Fire Department

BACKUS — Over a dozen aircraft arrived at the July 23, Backus fly-in breakfast at the municipal airport.

The weather cooperated for local residents and several pilots who came out for the day.

There were 13 planes on the ground as well as a Life Link III helicopter. The Life Link crew told those gathered, “We are here when you need us.”

The Lions thank the crew that flew in from Brainerd to make their helicopter available for people to inspect and to answer questions about its operation.

Backus Lion Brad Taylor poses with flight crew Ben, Angela and Josh in front of the Life Link III helicopter at the July 23, 2023, Backus Lions fly-in pancake breakfast at the Backus Municipal Airport. Contributed / Cora Hohnstadt

The Lions also thank the pilots who took time to fly in and made their planes available for people to inspect and, perhaps, visualize being able to someday take a ride in one.

Also on hand were the Backus Fire Department and First Responders. They provided a demonstration on using the Jaws of Life. This is a demonstration where people get to see fire department tools in action.

It is also an opportunity to learn why it is important to support local fire departments so they can purchase tools like the Jaws of Life.

The July 23, 2023, Backus Lions fly-in pancake breakfast at the Backus Municipal Airport included over a dozen aircraft. Contributed / Cora Hohnstadt

The Backus Lions donate all money made from this breakfast to the Backus Fire Department and Backus First Responders. Their next project is the annual peach sale planned Aug. 11.