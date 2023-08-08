Pilot program proves too big for just one Pequot Lakes farm

PEQUOT LAKES — Since 2022, the Lakes Area Food Shelf, Pine River Area Food Shelf and Pine River-Backus CommUnity Meals have been testing the feasibility of a pilot program providing fresh, local produce to clients.

The program has been immensely popular.

"It started in 2022 with a grant from Sourcewell," said Kathy Adams, Lakes Area Food Shelf director. "It started last year as the pilot program, and we actually just received a second grant from Sourcewell to complete the pilot program."

In the beginning of the Farm-to-Food Shelf program, produce came from Brakstad Natural Farms of Pequot Lakes, a 320-acre farm with over 100 years of ownership by the same family. Current owners are Robyn and Lance Bragstad.

Today we are working with 10 different farms. Last week, we were contacted by a gentleman who has wild rice that he harvests. So that is starting to get added to the list of produce and farm products that we can offer our friends and neighbors. Kathy Adams

"We have 50 to 70 head of cattle. It fluctuates a little bit," said Robyn Bragstad. "We have about two and a half to three acres of produce growing and three high tunnels. One of them is a hydroponic high tunnel, which we do all of our greens, such as lettuces."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brakstad Farms lettuce was the primary product shipping to area food shelves. From the start, Adams and other food shelf directors would recount stories of clients picking up their food shelf supplies while munching on the raw, plain lettuce almost like potato chips, it was so good.

The farm can produce 2,400 heads of lettuce at a time.

"I think our first initial reaction was that it was a little overwhelming just trying to figure out how much we would need to grow for them," Bragstad said. "She told us not to worry about quantities; we would just see if this could work and how we could move and expand forward from here.

"So last year was really our very first year with them for a full season of growing produce for them. And it was eye-opening to us," she said.

As popular as the produce from Brakstad Farms was, it didn't take long to realize the program would need more farms, especially with the growing food shelf clientele.

I think our first initial reaction was that it was a little overwhelming just trying to figure out how much we would need to grow for them. She told us not to worry about quantities; we would just see if this could work and how we could move and expand forward from here Robyn Bragstad

"In 2021, we had 4,629 visits. In 2022, we had 10,978 visits," Adams said. "This year, we are almost 50% higher than last year. And so as much as Brakstad tried to grow as much produce as they could, that was one of the things that we learned in phase one. We needed to add additional farmers and growers, not just to increase the volume, but also to increase the diversity of produce."

"So at the end of the season we got together and discussed the fact that it would be awesome for all of the area growers, market growers, to be involved with a program like this to give back to the community as well," Bragstad said.

Other local food producers quickly pitched in to provide healthy, local food.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today we are working with 10 different farms," Adams said. "Last week, we were contacted by a gentleman who has wild rice that he harvests. So that is starting to get added to the list of produce and farm products that we can offer our friends and neighbors."

Local Volunteers sought for Farm-to-Food Shelf program Program supports Pine River Area Food Shelf, Lakes Area Food Shelf and Pine River-Backus CommUnity Meals

A member of the Lakes Area Food Shelf board suggested the food goes above and beyond combating hunger. That board member, a physician, pointed to the fresh garden produce as vital to overall health.

"What he helped identify for us is that healthy, nutritious food — like the broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms — all of the different products that we're getting can help people who suffer from diabetes, for heart disease from obesity, even some types of cancers," Adams said. "We've started to learn more from him about that."

The program was initially funded with a $50,550 grant from Sourcewell. This year Adams said the program received an additional $56,000 grant to continue with phase 2 of the pilot program.

What he helped identify for us is that healthy, nutritious food — like the broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms — all of the different products that we're getting can help people who suffer from diabetes, for heart disease from obesity, even some types of cancers. Kathy Adams

Throughout the span of the program, Adams and others have been documenting experiences and progress. The hope is that this program not only becomes more permanent locally, but is adopted more widely in other communities.

"We want to have the food shelves and other locations to be able to start up the Farms-to-Food Shelf program," Adams said. "Part of what we're doing with this program is putting what you could call a 'how-to' manual together, with what a farmer needs to know and what they need to look at, questions they might need to ask themselves."

Adams said food shelf clients are grateful for the produce available to them. They are in a position that is uniquely positioned to witness people in the most difficult situations, which some people might have a hard time imagining.

"We had a little girl in here who pulled this little potato out of a bin," Adams said. "She was looking at that potato like it was the top thing on her Christmas list. And when our volunteer said, 'You have a potato. You must like potatoes,' she said, 'I love potatoes, but Mom says we can't get afford them.' That's pretty incredible. And we see that over and over again here."

ADVERTISEMENT

The program has helped put a smile on the faces of nearly everyone involved.

"We have been amazed and are so grateful to area farmers and growers," Adams said. "Yes, our purchasing that fresh produce certainly helps them economically, but their hearts are in this 1,000%. To be a part of a program that gets people food or helps them with the illnesses they have is just something that they have been so joyful about participating in."

"It's quite satisfying for both Lance and I to look at this in a big picture and understand how many people this is really benefiting," Bragstad said. "Everybody has been absolutely wonderful to work with. We're all on the same mission to help our community in a good way."

The Sourcewell grant for the program helps buy fresh foods from local providers. This phase of the grant goes until July 2024. In that time, Adams said she is open to more food producers who wish to be part of the program.

Those participating in the program currently include Bee’n Happy Farms, Brakstad Natural Farms, Brambling Rows Farm, Double T Acres, Grandpa G’s, Happy Dancing Turtle, Meadow Ridge Farm, Red Barn Orchard, Rick Wilson Blueberries, and Pine Winder Blueberries.

Together, they have served over 6,000 pounds of produce.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.