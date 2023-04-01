Pick a Mile highway cleanup program kicks off for third year

CROW WING COUNTY — The Crow Wing County Highway Department is starting the third year of the Pick A Mile Program. The program was rolled out in June 2021 for residents to pick a mile of county roads to assist in roadside cleanup. An easy-to-use app allows residents to reserve an available stretch of road to cleanup as a family, business, or organization. The program also brings a sense of pride and ownership to county roads.

“The program really picked up some speed last year as more groups signed up to clean up in 2022," said Highway Maintenance Supervisor Jory Danielson.

" We encourage others to volunteer to help keep our county roads and ditches clean. We know our residents are passionate about pitching in. The Pick A Mile program turns community involvement into cleaner roadsides. It is also a simple and social way to ensure our roadways are clean and prevent pollution from entering our lakes and rivers.”

Employees of Unity Bank cleaned up a two mile stretch of a Crow Wing County road in May of 2022 as part of the Pick a Mile program through the county. Contributed / Crow Wing County

The Pick A Mile app allows residents to choose a specific two-mile section of county roads to clean up, see what roads have already been chosen and what county roads remain available.

Residents are encouraged to pick up litter on both sides of the road at least 2 times a year for at least 2 years. Many roadside cleanup weekends are coordinated in April and October. Volunteers are provided garbage bags, reflective vests, and safety training material. Garbage bags will be picked up by the highway department and brought to the landfill free of charge. The highway department will continue to remove large, heavy, or hazardous materials from county highways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more local area news





Crow Wing County has 550 miles of county roads. More information about the Pick A Mile county road program and easy to use app is available on our website. crowwing.gov/PickAMile

Residents are encouraged to send in pictures of their groups efforts during roadside cleanup that will be shared on social media. Photos can be shared at PickAMile@crowwing.us. Prizes will be awarded to those that find and photograph the most unusual item during cleanup.

If you have questions about the Pick A Mile Program, contact the Highway Department at 218-824-1110 or PickAMile@crowwing.us