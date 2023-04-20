99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photo contest open to Cass and Crow Wing County residents

Water themed submissions welcomed

Today at 5:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Now through April 25, Cass and Crow Wing County residents of all ages are encouraged to submit photos to the We Are Water MN photo contest.

Photos, which must have been taken in Minnesota, can be entered into five categories: Water in Winter, Animals in Water, Water Recreation, Water Reflection, and Age 18 & Under.

Three finalists will be selected in each category and then voting will be open to select People’s Choice winners. Those finalists will be on display at the We Are Water MN Exhibit starting in mid-May.

Entrants should visit happydancingturtle.org/waw.

Visitors to the We Are Water MN exhibit learn about water issues statewide and in their community. They also reflect on local stories and the meaning and experiences of water in Minnesota with space to add their own stories.

Combining learning and sharing in this way strengthens Minnesotans’ relationships with water and increases participation in water stewardship activities.

The exhibit opens April 27 at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River. Exhibit hours can be found at happydancingturtle.org/waw.

Volunteers are sought to act as exhibit docents (guides), while also enriching their relationships with water.

We are Water MN is funded in part with money from the Clean Water, Land & Legacy Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, and by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

With headquarters in Pine River as well as a hub in the Driftless region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

Learn more at happydancingturtle.org.

