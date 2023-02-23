Perham woman found dead in Deerwood

DEERWOOD — On Wednesday, Feb. 22, at approximately 12:43 pm, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting an unresponsive female was located on the ground at the address of 22431 State Highway 6 in Deerwood.

Nicole Gutzman, a 48-year-old female from Perham, was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, it is unknown how long Gutzman had been in this position.

The incident and cause of death are under investigation at this time.

Assisting the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Deerwood, Crosby and Cuyuna Police Departments, as well as the CRMC Ambulance service.