Performing Arts Center announces auditions for upcoming season

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre, in collaboration with Actors Repertory Theatre, will hold open community auditions for three theatre productions – Silent Sky, Winter Wonderettes, and A Sherlock Carol - on August 26 and 28, 2023.

Auditions are open to all, and participants will be able to audition for all three productions during the same time period.

No preparation is required, but participants should please bring a list of any scheduling conflicts for the rehearsal period to note on their audition form.

Please reach out to clcperformingarts@clcmn.edu with any additional questions.

AUDITION DATES and TIMES - (you need only attend one of the audition sessions below)



Saturday, August 26 at 1pm

Monday, August 28 at 6pm

Wednesday, August 30th at noon *this date is only for Silent Sky auditions*

AUDITION LOCATION - Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd Central Lakes College campus.

WHO CAN AUDITION? – Anyone! Auditions are open to the public. Both students and adults are encouraged to consider auditioning. Cast lists and descriptions are below to give you a sense of what each play requires.

WHAT TO PREPARE FOR THE AUDITIONS- Auditions will consist of cold reads from the scripts for each show. Auditions for the musical Winter Wonderettes will also include learning a brief singing and movement piece. In addition to the cold reads, an OPTIONAL 1-minute monologue is recommended, but certainly NOT required.

Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson

Based on the true story of 19th century Henrietta Leavitt, this astonishing, compelling, and frequently funny story explores a woman’s place in society during a thrilling time of scientific discovery. Romance, religion, life balance, and family round out the issues that Henrietta and her maverick friends navigate in this fast-paced 90-minute show written by Lauren Gunderson, the most produced living playwright of the American Theatre.

CAST OF CHARACTERS-

Henrietta Leavitt - 20s- 30’s, brilliant, meticulous, excited – almost always wearing a period hearing-aid

Margaret Leavitt – 20-30s, homebody, creative, sweet, sister

Peter Shaw – 20- 30’s, the head astronomer’s apprentice … and the man of Henrietta’s affections

Annie Cannon - 40’s-early 50’s, the leader, terse and sure, grows into a firebrand

Wilhelmina Fleming - late 40’s-50s, smart as a whip and fun, Scottish

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION- Silent Sky – Chalberg Theatre October 25-28 and November 1-4, 2023

Winter Wonderettes by Roger Bean

The Wonderettes are back! This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party! Featuring great ’60s versions of holiday classics such as “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run,” and “Winter Wonderland,” the result is, of course, marvelous! This energetic and glittering holiday package is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

CASTING AN ENSEMBLE OF 4 WOMEN

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION- Winter Wonderettes – Dryden Theatre November 15-18, 2023

A Sherlock Carol by Mark Shanahan

Moriarty is dead, to begin with. And Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But, when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! Six actors take on the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in this heartwarming and highly theatrical holiday treat for all ages!

A co-production of Actors Repertory Theatre and Brainerd Community Theatre

CASTING AN ENSEMBLE OF FIVE, BOTH MEN AND WOMEN

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION- A Sherlock Carol – Chalberg Theatre December 7-9, 2023