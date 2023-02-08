Perfect day, perfect soup for Crosslake WinterFest

CROSSLAKE — There was no shortage of steaming, delectable soups at the Saturday, Feb. 4, WinterFest in Crosslake with 26 different varieties in the annual SoupFest competition.

On the corner of Highway 66 and County Road 3 alone there were three recipes from south of the border, including Andy's Bar and Grill's steak quesadilla, chicken tortilla at Frandsen Bank and chicken fajita at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground.

There were plenty of options, including the loaded potato soup at Zorbaz, pickle soup at the Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Association and squirrelly chowder at Squirrelly Mama, squirrel not included.

There were three different categories to win: judges choice, people's choice culinary and people's choice amateur. Winners were as follows:

The pickle soup at the Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Association building provided a piquant flavor during the Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, SoupFest in Crosslake. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Judge's choice

First place: Maucieri's Italian Bistro

Second place: Crosslake Coffee

Third place: Manhattan's

People's choice culinary

First place: Andy's Bar and Grill

Second place: Maucieri's Italian Bistro

Third place: Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion

The squirrelly chowder at Squirrelly Mama in Crosslake was named for the business, not for the contents, at the Feb. 4, 2023, SoupFest in Crosslake. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

People's choice amateur

First place: Key Wellness

Second place: Whitefish at the Lakes Senior Living

Third place: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway

Frandsen Bank's small entryway was almost constantly packed with people waiting to get their turn for chicken tortilla soup during the Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, Crosslake SoupFest that's always part of WinterFest activities. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The crowd flocking the city of Crosslake was so thorough that some businesses ran out of the goods only an hour into the competition. SoupFest is a main attraction, but WinterFest offers plenty of other activities as well.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.