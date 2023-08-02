Pequot Manufacturing honored for philanthropy

NISSWA — Pequot Manufacturing is the 2023 recipient of the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation’s Award in Philanthropy, receiving the award at the July 13 award dinner at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.

The lakes area is a better place because of the generosity and community mindedness that the Goerges family and the entire team at Pequot Manufacturing have demonstrated. Terri Foster

Pequot Manufacturing, in Jenkins, has displayed a passion for helping others and bettering area communities, a BLACF news release said.

They have assisted with the growth and development of the lakes area through supporting a multitude of nonprofit organizations, including Breath of Life Adult Day Service, Bridges of Hope, Kinship Partners, Relationship Safety Alliance, Lakes Area Heroes, Pequot Lakes Schools and Patriot Foundation, Pine River-Backus Schools, Lakes Area United Way, MN Adult & Teen Challenge, Pine River Food Shelf, Lakes Area Food Shelf, Pequot Lakes and Pine River chambers of commerce, Lakes Area Restorative Justice Program and more.

“The lakes area is a better place because of the generosity and community mindedness that the Goerges family and the entire team at Pequot Manufacturing have demonstrated," Terri Foster, BLACF executive director, said in the news release, adding they are well deserving of receiving the 2023 Award in Philanthropy.

BLACF announced in May that Pequot Manufacturing would receive this award.

In addition, a local man was honored with the second annual 2023 Global Humanitarian Award.

Jim Kirzeder was recognized for his kindness, generosity and passion for helping others around the world, especially for his tireless work in Haiti throughout the past 25 years where he made over 75 trips, helped build eight schools and over 200 wells, and gave over 500 loans to better the lives of Haitians.

Kirzeder, a general contractor by trade, has been active in helping others in any way possible, through volunteering his time, talents and treasure both locally and globally.

The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation recognized this year's Global Humanitarian Awardee Jim Kirzeder on July 13, 2023. From left are Terri Foster, BLACF executive director; Jim Kirzeder; Dr. Paul Severson, 2022 BLACF Global Humanitarian; and Tim Bergin, BLACF board member. Contributed / Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation

Another local woman was honored posthumously with the Legacy Hero Award.

Marilyn Covey has left a legacy through her compassion and generosity during, and even after, her lifetime. Covey not only supported many nonprofit organizations and assisted numerous individuals, but she is also credited in helping to build the Essentia Health Marilyn Covey Heart & Vascular Center in Brainerd.

Because of Covey’s support, nonprofits were able to dream a little bigger and increase their reach, rather than worry about fundraising to meet immediate operating needs.

The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation recognizes the Legacy Hero Award recipient — the late Marilyn Covey — July 13, 2023. From left are Terri Foster, BLACF executive director; Mike Larson, senior vice president of operations with Essentia Health; Wendy Topp, Marilyn Covey’s nephew; and Tim Bergin, BLACF board member. Contributed / Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation

BLACF attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of supporting area charities and causes. BLACF was founded in 1998 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The foundation is excited not only for the growth in fund assets that the foundation hosts — over $18.5 million — but even more proud of the $8.5 million in grant funding provided to nonprofit organizations from BLACF and in partnership with its fund holders and donors.

Those dollars are transforming lives and changing communities.

The BLACF is governed by a local board of directors and is a partner of CommunityGiving, which is a collaborative of community foundations creating efficiencies that maximize donor impact.

Collectively, CommunityGiving administers over 1,000 funds, totaling nearly $200 million. Learn more at CommunityGiving.org/blacf.