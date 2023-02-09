99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pequot Lakes won't regulate or require a permit for short-term rentals

Council consensus is people pay property taxes and should be able to use their property as they wish, within reason

Pequot Lakes Junior City Council member Brayden Spiczka Feb. 6, 2023.jpg
Pequot Lakes Junior City Council member Brayden Spiczka, a Pequot Lakes High School junior, listens to Jenni Gonczy's splash pad update Monday, Feb. 6, at the Pequot Lakes City Council meeting at city hall.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
February 09, 2023 05:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes will not regulate or require a permit for short-term rental properties in the city.

The city council agreed at its regular meeting Monday, Feb. 6, to adopt the planning and zoning commission’s recommendation after the Crow Wing County Board recently rescinded its short-term rental ordinance.

Council member Dan Ronning was opposed.

More on short-term rentals
Cruises offer a view of Gull Lake from the water, including a lakeside look at luxury homes and historic resorts.
Local
Crow Wing cities regain control over short-term vacation rental regulation
The new ordinance reconfigures Crow Wing County's authority, plus reduces occupancy limits and bans any property with an open land use enforcement case from acquiring a license.
January 07, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Breezy-Point-city-hall-echo.jpg
Local
Breezy Point City Council adopts short-term rental ordinance
The ordinance outlines rules property owners and renters must follow, and penalties of not following them
July 15, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
4173154+1-02PrDcYHKtWD38USM5Odkf2LjMqrNLc.jpg
News
Pequot Lakes: Action taken to regulate vacation rental homes
Attempting to better regulate vacation rental homes in the city, the Pequot Lakes City Council adopted a short-term rental ordinance on a 4-1 vote Tuesday, Dec. 4. Council member Jerry Akerson was opposed.
December 14, 2018 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
031021.PequotCouncil2.JPG
News
Pequot Lakes: Council goes with Crow Wing County’s short-term rental ordinance, which is less restrictive than city ordinance
Sign violation along Highway 371 prompts council to call for review of city sign ordinance
March 12, 2021 02:00 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

The county ordinance previously was administered under the county’s public health authority. Now a similar ordinance falls under the county’s land use authority and no longer applies to cities in the county.

The planning and zoning commission talked about four options:

ADVERTISEMENT

  1. Disallow: Modify the code to not allow short-term rentals in the city.
  2. Allow outright: Do not regulate short-term rentals and allow without a permit.
  3. Crow Wing County administration: Adopt the county short-term rental ordinance and contract with the county to administer it each year. All permitting would be directly through the county, who would receive all permit fees.
  4. City administration: Adopt a short-term rental ordinance and permit administratively.

Council member Scott Pederson said the city has ordinances that short-term rentals already have to follow, such as a noise ordinance.
City Administrator Rich Spiczka asked if the city could ask short-term rental property owners to register without a fee, just so the city can get in contact with the property owner if need be.

Mayor Tyler Gardner said the city could ask people to register, but not all will.

Other area cities have struggled over the years with how to regulate short-term rental properties, including Crosslake and Breezy Point.

Gardner said only six to 10 permits, or 40% of short-term rentals in Pequot Lakes, were previously issued.

“They’re everywhere,” Gardner said of such rental properties.

Council consensus was that people who pay property taxes should be able to use their property as they wish, within reason.

Eric Larson, a planning commission member who owns a short-term rental, said he knows there is negative talk in the community about short-term rentals, but he believes it’s nothing but positive.

Of 362 rental licenses in Crow Wing County in 2021, only two had licenses revoked for septic system reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t see any need to worry,” Larson said.

Read more Pequot Lakes City Council news
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Great choice
Pequot Lakes resident Jack Schmidt commends city's choice for police chief
January 19, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Jack Schmidt
Pequot Lakes City Hall sign Jan 2023.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes housing opportunities are on the horizon
City council learns about apartment complex, new home construction plans; talks about take-home squad policy
January 16, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Pequot Lakes Police Chief Mike Davis Jan. 2023.JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: After 11 years, there’s a new chief in town
Mike Davis takes over Pequot Lakes Police Department; he and his family are well-known in the area
January 14, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Brayden Spiczka.png
Local
Junior Pequot Lakes City Council member sworn in
Pequot Lakes High School junior will be nonvoting council member for one year
January 12, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Mike Davis new Pequot Lakes police chief Jan. 2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes hires officer Mike Davis as next police chief
Personnel committee interviewed six finalists after chief Eric Klang - chief for 11 years - became Crow Wing County sheriff
January 06, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
PequotLakesCityHallSign.JPG
Local
After hourlong public discussion, Pequot Lakes City Council approves 21.44% tax hike
2023 city levy is set at $2,241,200, which is $387,475 higher than this year’s levy
December 11, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Pequot Lakes retirees honored Dec. 5, 2022.JPG
Local
Three longtime Pequot Lakes city employees leave their posts
Zoning specialist and fire chief retire from those positions; police chief will become Crow Wing County sheriff
December 08, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

Roads

The council further discussed the block of Patriot Avenue from the Main Street stoplights to Sibley Street (by Builders FirstSource).

The city tested a design last summer with a goal to test traffic flow, pedestrian safety and parking.

Council members shared their thoughts, and city engineer Widseth will provide an initial design in March.

The council discussed other possible road projects, including Main and Front streets scheduled in 2024; Ninth Avenue, with parts of this road in Pequot Lakes, Jenkins and Loon Lake Township; Patriot Avenue, which is set for chipsealing this season; Akerson, Nelson and Wild Acres roads, which also encompass Breezy Point and Ideal and Jenkins townships; and Coleman Drive, set for spring/summer work.

And the council discussed possible ways to improve the Highway 371/County Road 29 intersection.

Council members agreed this intersection is a concern and talked about having a meeting with concerned entities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Sgt. Ryan Franz said law enforcement also is talking about the intersection at Toward Zero Deaths meetings.

Public safety

The police department received approval to hire Masen Barton as a full-time officer and Jennifer Strack as a part-time officer, pending preemployment requirements..

The hirings come after former officer Mike Davis was promoted to police chief in January.

The Pequot Lakes Fire District listed nine fire calls in December and eight in January.

Police reported 206 calls in December and 255 calls in January.

Council member Cheri Seils was absent Monday.

In other business Monday, the council:

  • Adopted an official city flag designed by a Pequot Lakes student. A certificate will be presented at the March 6 meeting.
  • Appointed Rachel Mesa to the planning and zoning commission.
  • Met in closed session for evaluation of the performance of a city employee.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKES CITY COUNCILPEQUOT LAKESGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What To Read Next
020123-february-2023-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Feb. 8-26, 2023, events listed for Brainerd lakes area
Attend Back to Basics in Pine River; play Bobber Bocce on Ice in Pequot Lakes
February 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pine River-Backus takes third at first round robin and competes in Tech invitational
Next round robin is Feb. 9.
February 08, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Northern Brainerd lakes area churches to participate in Lenten food shelf challenge
Seven churches in Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Crosslake will accept foods and funds for Crosslake and Pequot Lakes food shelves
February 08, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Eden Prairie man dies in snowmobile accident in rural Pequot Lakes
Cass County Minnesota Sheriff's Office: Man was thrown from sled and hit a power pole along County Road 1 in Maple Township
February 08, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal