Pequot Lakes woman receives nursing scholarship

Scholarship honors Anne Hasskamp Sambar, who died in September 2022

Hasskamp Scholarship.jpg
Anne Hasskamp (Sambar) Nursing Scholarship winner Sidney Miller, center, poses with Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Stacy Weldon, Registered Nurse Mark Asmus, Chief Operating Officer Lynn Severson, Nurse Manager Kristin Christensen, Kris Hasskamp, Surgical Services Director Joni Gutknecht and Registered Nurse Dana Larson.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 AM

BRAINERD — Cuyuna Regional Medical Center surgery aide Sidney Miller, of Pequot Lakes, was awarded the first Anne Hasskamp Nursing Scholarship on Thursday, May 25.

She received $1,000 toward her tuition at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, where she is studying to become a registered nurse.

“The values and qualities of Sidney couldn't be a closer match to Anne,” Kris Hasskamp said. “Sidney is a perfect choice for honoring my sister's legacy."

The Hasskamp family in January established the Memorial Nursing Scholarship to honor Anne Hasskamp Sambar, whose dedication and commitment while caring for others was especially evident during her years working as a nurses’ aide at CRMC.

Hasskamp, who passed away in September 2022, was a 1967 Crosby-Ironton High School graduate.

“The funding provided through the Anne Haskamp Nursing Scholarship will pay for the entirety of my final semester at Central Lakes College,” Miller said in a news release. “I am then going on to pursue my BSN degree from The College of St. Scholastica.

"This scholarship is a direct support to my goal of becoming the kind of nurse I want to see in our hospitals," she said. "The money I am able to save over the summer will go towards my tuition at St. Scholastica, knowing that my fall semester at CLC is paid for thanks to the support of the Hasskamp family.”

