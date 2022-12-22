Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pequot Lakes woman makes 75 heritage quilts for family members - with a twist

Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old

Arlean Rosemore and quilts.JPG
Arlean Rosemore sits in a spare room filled with her quilts Dec. 8, 2022, at her Pequot Lakes home. On her lap is one of the 75 heritage quilts she made for family members using materials she gathered over many years.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
December 22, 2022 05:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Arlean Rosemore’s email address says it all with the word “fabraholic” in it.

What is the 85-year-old Pequot Lakes woman’s latest project?

I was a keeper.
Arlean Rosemore

She made a mere 75 small heritage quilts for relatives out of long-saved fabrics, embroidered items, printed feed sacks from the 1930s and ‘40s, doilies, aprons, table linens, clothing and “pretty hankies from many of my relatives.”

“I was a keeper,” Rosemore said at her home, where quilts of varying sizes fill all the rooms, whether hanging on walls, covering beds or stacked on a bed in a spare room.

The project started when Rosemore’s family told her she had to downsize. She had a box filled with plastic bags of fabrics and materials, each bag labeled with the name of the person the item came from.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well what does that mean to anyone? Nothing,” Rosemore said, noting some fabric is at least 120 years old. “I put it all in tubs, dumped them, mixed them up and started cutting.”

Arlean Rosemore's heritage quilts.JPG
These are just some of the 75 heritage quilts Arlean Rosemore, 85, Pequot Lakes, hand quilted for family members. Here, they are stacked at her home Dec. 8, 2022.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The end result was 75 beautiful 50 by 50 quilts made of 5-inch squares and hand-sewn.

“I hand quilted all of them,” she said, noting she had given out 59 quilts so far to family members.

Rosemore started with her four children and eight grandchildren, spreading to extended family from there. The only people she gives a quilt to are those who come to see her, she said.

Then there’s a twist.

The very funny thing is that only eight or nine have found the secret. A lot of them are very educated persons and are a bit put off because I pulled one over on them. I never dreamed it would be that hard to find and it is great fun for me.
Arlean Rosemore

“”I wanted to share this with the family, but I thought, ‘This is too darn easy,’” Rosemore said.

So to add interest, she put a “secret” in each quilt, challenging all who receive a quilt to find their secret.

“Oh my gosh do they look,” she said with a chuckle, noting those who find the secret are told not to share it with others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The very funny thing is that only eight or nine have found the secret,” she said. “A lot of them are very educated persons and are a bit put off because I pulled one over on them. I never dreamed it would be that hard to find and it is great fun for me.”

It took a few tries to get a version of a quilt she liked. One was too small. Two were too big. One had too many pieces. Those quilts are in her bedroom, along with a turkey red “rescue quilt” she repaired and has on her bed.

“It’s our family. It’s our history,” she said of the heritage quilts she’s made. “Treat it like fine china. It’s not to be a dog bed.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosemore documented many of her quilts in a binder complete with photos and the stories behind the quilts.

To that end, Rosemore is also a writer who has published three books of her own and helped on a fourth.

She helped her brother write “An Alaskan Haul Road,” with stories of his job as an ice road trucker.

She published “A Small Town is Like a Large Family,” which includes eulogies she has written; and “Whimsical Witticisms,” a book of jokes with information on how laughter is good for us.

“”I love a good joke but I don’t like them long and drawn out,” she said. “I like one-liners. So I guarantee any page you open up you’ll get a laugh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her latest book is titled “Get Off My Tractor,” and includes 59 short stories drawn from Rosemore’s memories “as far back as I can remember right up to present day. I was a child 80 years ago. Things have changed.”

Arlean Rosemore's book.jpg
Arlean Rosemore published her third book, "Get Off My Tractor," in fall 2022. It includes stories from her childhood to the present day, plus she offers more printed stories that didn't get in the book.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Her granddaughters, Morena and Dana Hammer, illustrated the book. Most, but not all, stories are humorous.

“Get Off My Tractor,” plus copies of more stories that didn’t make it into the book, are available from Rosemore at P.O. Box 878, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472, and at Mother Originals Quilt Shop in Pequot Lakes (218-568-6924).

A page from Arlean Rosemore's book.jpg
"Printed Feedsacks" is just one of nearly 60 short stories in Arlean Rosemore's book, "Get Off My Tractor," which the Pequot Lakes woman published in fall 2022.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

It is also available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Whether writing or quilting - and despite two strokes that left her blind in one eye and with partial sight in the other - Rosemore shows no signs of slowing down. A favorite spot is in her kitchen at her 1914 Singer Red Eye treadle sewing machine, looking out into the beauty of the woods.

“When I get about two-thirds done I’m thinking of the next project,” she said.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKESFAMILYCENTERPIECE
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What to read next
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal