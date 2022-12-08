Pequot Lakes victim speaks up about phone scams after losing $15,000

PEQUOT LAKES — As one Pequot Lakes man can attest, telephone scammers are seeking victims while abnormal spending might be masked by holiday purchases.

The scam

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, received a text message Tuesday, Nov. 29, that appeared to confirm the purchase of $1,249.99 worth of electronic devices.

The text message provided a phone number to report the purchase if he was not the one who made the purchase. He called the number.

The amount varies and the types of people that fall victim to this are educated, smart people. These scammers can be so convincing when they're making calls and sending texts. They can really pretend to be whoever they want to be. Eric Klang

"He explained to me that if it wasn't me then I must be getting scammed," the man said in a phone interview. "He said there were three separate porn sites trying to scam me, and I needed to report it to my bank."

The person on the phone asked what bank the man used and offered to report the fraud to the bank while on the line with him. Shortly after, the man received a phone call that his caller ID identified as his bank.

The fake bank employee convinced the man that there was a secret investigation into fraudulent charges being made by someone at his bank.

"They said they didn't know if it was a teller or a bank officer," the man said. "He wanted me to immediately drop whatever I was doing and go into the bank and withdraw $15,000 out of my checking account."

The fake bank employee kept the man on the phone as he drove to his bank and made the withdrawal.

"He said, 'I'll stay on the phone with you because I want to record that conversation, but don't let her know you're on the phone with someone,'" he said.

The fake employee directed the man to a Pequot Lakes business with a CloudCoin machine. This machine is used to purchase cryptocurrency. Deposits made at one location can be withdrawn at another location instantaneously.

The caller kept the man so distracted he ignored warning signs.

"It had two big warning stickers right on the front of the machine," the victim said. "I didn't look right at it and read it. It didn't even register with me, because I'm on the phone with this guy and he's telling me all kinds of things."

The whole process was stressful for the man and took over four hours. The scammer was insistent he return home and later go back to the bank for an electronic transfer to put the money back.

It finally clicked that he had been scammed. He drove to the Pequot Lakes Police Department to make a report instead.

Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang sent officers to the CloudCoin machine to secure it while he got a warrant to seize it.

Klang said while the cash that was deposited in the machine is still in the machine that’s now at the Pequot Lakes Police Department, the scammer immediately withdrew that cash digitally once it was deposited.

What will happen from here is still to be determined. Local law enforcement is investigating and the victim is in contact with representatives with CloudCoin.

The bank told the victim that large withdrawals this time of year aren't as suspicious as during other times of the year because of the holidays and because of purchases of big items like fish houses or snowmobiles.

The unfortunate truth

These scam cases are so common that they are a frequent topic of discussion among police officers.

"We say that this person lost X amount of money while talking to fellow law enforcement and they'll say, 'That's nothing. I took one for $500,000,'" Klang said. "The amount varies and the types of people that fall victim to this are educated, smart people. These scammers can be so convincing when they're making calls and sending texts. They can really pretend to be whoever they want to be."

The victim in this case said he was fooled in spite of already knowing rules of thumb to avoid such situations. The person on the other end of the call simply did not give him time to think twice.

Faking caller ID, called "spoofing," is incredibly common now; however, scammers work hard to stay ahead of law enforcement and public announcements meant to protect victims from scams.

Until recently, gift cards available at most stores were the common currency of scammers.

Victims are convinced they need to pay a fine, bank debt or fake ransom by buying large amounts of gift cards and giving the numbers to the scammers via phone, text or email.

We're never able to return the money to the victims. Eric Klang

The moment those numbers go out, the money is instantaneously withdrawn and spent.

Now that more and more information is out warning people about scammers using gift cards, they appear to be adding cryptocurrency transfer machines to their repertoire.

The instantaneous, anonymous nature of the transfer means, in most cases, local law enforcement's hands are tied.

"We're never able to return the money to the victims," Klang said. "Typically the person keeps them on the line and has them pick up a Vanilla (cash) card or some type of card and they'll ask them to read the number and pin number on the card. As soon as the pin number is entered into the computer, that money is transferred and gone. It's usually people from India or Nigeria or somewhere they are out of the reach of the local law enforcement."

Klang said that ideally the companies that make these scams possible would take some kind of responsibility by at least working to make these scams harder. He said if those companies were forced to keep insurance or be liable in the same way banks are for certain identity theft, they might work harder to prevent scams.

"These people need to be held responsible," Klang said. "If CloudCoin is being used for scams, they need to change some internal procedures to protect our citizens. If they were held responsible for losses, they would definitely come up with ways or strategies or mitigation procedures to prevent this from happening."

Tips to avoid scams

There are sites like ScamAdviser.com where potential victims can check website legitimacy. ScamAdviser also has resources to teach would-be victims about common scams and ways to be safe.

As for phone numbers, they can often be typed into Google, where they might come up as having association with a current, ongoing scam.

There are also common tips that can cut scams off at the start.

If consumers are told to call a phone number or follow a link for their bank, an online store or other important source, instead a safe number for their customer line should be available by visiting their official website.

This can be found via Google or, even better, by checking a paper billing statement. This is true for email or phone scams.

Furthermore, if a representative for a company, law enforcement, state agency or other entity asks for gift cards, money transfers like Western Union or cryptocurrency transfers, they are absolutely running a scam without exception.

Klang suggests allowing all unknown calls to go to voicemail. Important or known callers will generally leave a message, but scammers generally will not.

It had two big warning stickers right on the front of the machine. I didn't look right at it and read it. It didn't even register with me, because I'm on the phone with this guy and he's telling me all kinds of things. Anonymous victim

Knowing these tips isn't enough. Potential victims must slow down, stop, remember these tips and trust them. Klang said some people will continue being scammed even as he is warning them.

Victims should immediately contact their local police. This allows local police to put other residents on alert and prevent additional scams.

In addition, local police can report the scams to the Federal Trade Commission or other agencies and sometimes get scam call lines or call centers disabled.

Klang estimated that over $2 million has been scammed from victims in the Pequot Lakes area since he became police chief in 2011. Little or close to no amount of that money has been retrieved.

Some victims are advanced in age and unlikely to ever recoup their losses.

