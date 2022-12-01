Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pequot Lakes veteran bags a bull elk in Baudette

Hourslong hunt pays off for hunting enthusiast

veteran bags an elk.png
On Oct. 9, 2022, Pequot Lakes veteran Mike Marcum shot this massive bull elk at Tony's Trophy Hunt Elk Ranch in Baudette, courtesy of his friend, Jerry Campbell, rural Pequot Lakes. Campbell is a member of the Minnesota Elk Breeders Association.
Contributed / Minnesota Elk Breeders Association
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 01, 2022 02:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAUDETTE — One of life’s greatest pleasures for Mike Marcum is to hunt. It’s what gives him relief from memories of a lifetime ago that just won’t let go.

Knowing Mike’s love for hunting, longtime friend and elk rancher Jerry Campbell, of rural Pequot Lakes, wanted to help Mike receive the hunt of a lifetime and an opportunity to harvest one of the most magnificent animals to hunt — a bull elk courtesy of the Minnesota Elk Breeders Association and Tony’s Trophy Elk Hunt Ranch.

A graduate of Pequot Lakes High School, Mike served in Vietnam from 1969-1970, where he served in the 25th Infantry Division. He was decorated with three Bronze Stars, two with “V” for valor, two Army commendation medals each with “V” for valor and one Air medal/CBI.

After the military, life took Mike to Southwestern Conservative Baptist Bible College in Phoenix, Arizona, and then eventually back to Pequot Lakes where he has been in service at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church since 2002 in various pastoral roles.

Mike continues to also maintain his military involvement by being a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, VFW and American Legion where he is the first vice commander at the American Legion Post 49 in Pequot Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more local area news
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Christmas for Kids Committee and volunteers.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids Crosslake event raises $53,000
Money goes to help families at Christmas and through the year
December 23, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

On the weekend of Oct. 8-9, Mike made the trip with his friend, Jerry, to Tony’s Trophy Elk Hunt Ranch near Baudette for a special hunting weekend.

Being a no-nonsense guy, Mike was prepared to find the bull fairly quickly. But the bull had other plans! It was several hours of waiting and watching in the stand before the bull made an appearance with a cow call.

After Mike got himself in position, another cow call brought the bull closer to the stand. After patiently waiting for the bull to turn, Mike fired his successful shot.

In true elk fashion, the bull seemed unphased and moved toward the brush, until he simply dropped and Mike had his trophy bull.

Looking back a couple weeks later, Mike shares that his hunt was a “great experience” and that everything was “very good." Mike currently has the meat at the locker plant and is especially looking forward to elk sausage.

His friend Jerry, a longtime elk rancher, said, “I have sold bulls to preserve ranches for many years but have never gotten to hunt on one. When the bull finally showed up, it was even exciting for me!”

MnEBA extended a thanks to everyone who generously supported this year’s hunt, including Tony’s Trophy Elk Hunt Ranch; Aaron Seitz, who transported the bull to the hunt facility; Jerry Campbell for accompanying Mike on his trip; and Engebretson Elk Farm, Lubinski Elk Acres, Stoney Brook Elk Farm and Splendor Ridge Elk Farm, who all helped to cover the cost of the bull, lodging, meals and processing.

MnEBA offered their heartfelt thanks, support and gratitude to Pastor Mike and to all United States military men and women for their dedication and service to the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story is reprinted from the Minnesota Elk Breeders Association newsletter, courtesy of Jerry and Linda Campbell, of rural Pequot Lakes.

Related Topics: VETERANSPEQUOT LAKESHUNTING
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
IMG_2597.JPG
Local
Custom apparel shop opens in Pine River
Closet at the Cabin continues to grow, with plans to eventually include printing and shipping
December 23, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Land and Waters Preservation Trust announces grant fund opportunity
Up to $18,000 in grants will be given to worthy projects
December 23, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
letters-to-santa-2-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Eagle View Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Students in the classes of Cassie Brodin, Beth Nelson, Kayla Reed, Belinda Reier and Jeff Tvedt share thoughts with Santa
December 22, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Arlean Rosemore and quilts.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes woman makes 75 heritage quilts for family members - with a twist
Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old
December 22, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt