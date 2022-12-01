Pequot Lakes veteran bags a bull elk in Baudette

BAUDETTE — One of life’s greatest pleasures for Mike Marcum is to hunt. It’s what gives him relief from memories of a lifetime ago that just won’t let go.

Knowing Mike’s love for hunting, longtime friend and elk rancher Jerry Campbell, of rural Pequot Lakes, wanted to help Mike receive the hunt of a lifetime and an opportunity to harvest one of the most magnificent animals to hunt — a bull elk courtesy of the Minnesota Elk Breeders Association and Tony’s Trophy Elk Hunt Ranch.

A graduate of Pequot Lakes High School, Mike served in Vietnam from 1969-1970, where he served in the 25th Infantry Division. He was decorated with three Bronze Stars, two with “V” for valor, two Army commendation medals each with “V” for valor and one Air medal/CBI.

After the military, life took Mike to Southwestern Conservative Baptist Bible College in Phoenix, Arizona, and then eventually back to Pequot Lakes where he has been in service at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church since 2002 in various pastoral roles.

Mike continues to also maintain his military involvement by being a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, VFW and American Legion where he is the first vice commander at the American Legion Post 49 in Pequot Lakes.

On the weekend of Oct. 8-9, Mike made the trip with his friend, Jerry, to Tony’s Trophy Elk Hunt Ranch near Baudette for a special hunting weekend.

Being a no-nonsense guy, Mike was prepared to find the bull fairly quickly. But the bull had other plans! It was several hours of waiting and watching in the stand before the bull made an appearance with a cow call.

After Mike got himself in position, another cow call brought the bull closer to the stand. After patiently waiting for the bull to turn, Mike fired his successful shot.

In true elk fashion, the bull seemed unphased and moved toward the brush, until he simply dropped and Mike had his trophy bull.

Looking back a couple weeks later, Mike shares that his hunt was a “great experience” and that everything was “very good." Mike currently has the meat at the locker plant and is especially looking forward to elk sausage.

His friend Jerry, a longtime elk rancher, said, “I have sold bulls to preserve ranches for many years but have never gotten to hunt on one. When the bull finally showed up, it was even exciting for me!”

MnEBA extended a thanks to everyone who generously supported this year’s hunt, including Tony’s Trophy Elk Hunt Ranch; Aaron Seitz, who transported the bull to the hunt facility; Jerry Campbell for accompanying Mike on his trip; and Engebretson Elk Farm, Lubinski Elk Acres, Stoney Brook Elk Farm and Splendor Ridge Elk Farm, who all helped to cover the cost of the bull, lodging, meals and processing.

MnEBA offered their heartfelt thanks, support and gratitude to Pastor Mike and to all United States military men and women for their dedication and service to the United States.

This story is reprinted from the Minnesota Elk Breeders Association newsletter, courtesy of Jerry and Linda Campbell, of rural Pequot Lakes.