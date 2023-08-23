Pequot Lakes tennis coach excited to return after 20-year hiatus

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes tennis program has gone full circle with Mindi Brill returning as head coach after a 20-year hiatus.

I feel like when I started the program, I was planting seeds. And now coming back, it's like I'm coming back to a beautiful garden that has been cared for by a master gardener. Mindi Brill

Brill coached the team for seven years starting in 1997, when she first came to the Pequot Lakes School District as a first-grade teacher.

She turned over her head coaching duties when she was nine months pregnant with her second child at the end of the 2003 season, taking the next 20 years off from coaching to raise sons Brendan, Keaton and Landon with her husband, Wade.

Monica (Sergent) was my assistant at the time, and her girls (Kayla and Megan Lenz) were coming up and I knew that the program would be in good hands with her. Mindi Brill

“I just decided at that point it would be difficult to be a mom, have a full-time job and coach on top of it,” she said. “And Monica (Sergent) was my assistant at the time, and her girls (Kayla and Megan Lenz) were coming up and I knew that the program would be in good hands with her.”

Now a literacy interventionist at Eagle View Elementary School , Brill’s youngest son is a Pequot Lakes High School junior who now has a driver’s license.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought to myself, ‘I will have some more time,’ and it just seemed like the perfect fit,’” Brill said. “I never expected to come back.”

Mindi Brill, shown in August 2023, is the Pequot Lakes tennis head coach. Contributed / Mindi Brill

As fate would have it, Sergent left coaching last year after 20 seasons as head coach.

“What's interesting is that I remember having her daughter, Megan (Lenz), in tennis lessons as a kindergartner,” Brill said. “And now Megan just had her first baby. And Monica moved down to the Cities to do day care for her. So it's kind of a full circle because now she is going to care for her grandchild, like I was caring for my boys.”

Read more from Nancy Vogt





Brill recalls then-Athletic Director Bob Ayd calling and asking her to coach tennis.

“In college, I had gotten my coaching license thinking that someday I would like to be a tennis coach. But I didn’t think that at 24 years old I would be a head coach,” she said.

She’d played tennis in high school in Crookston, going to the state tournament playing first doubles as a junior.

Just the experience of going to state was unforgettable. One of my goals here at Pequot is to bring a team to state. Mindi Brill

“Just the experience of going to state was unforgettable,” Brill said. “One of my goals here at Pequot is to bring a team to state.”

During her first coaching stint, she brought one individual — Ashley Meschke — to state as an individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

In college at Bemidji State University, Brill played singles and doubles for three years.

Like I've told them, and I told the parents too, it's not about just playing tennis. It's about developing good people. Mindi Brill

When she first became coach in Pequot Lakes, there was only a varsity team with no junior varsity, junior high or feeder programs.

“We were at that time paired with Pine River, and we were (Class) AA because of the enrollment numbers,” she said. “The year that I took over, we didn't have a girl from Pine River on our team. So that was the first thing I changed, was going from AA to A.”

Her first year of coaching was tough.

Read more about Mindi Brill and Pequot Lakes tennis





“Not only was it tough competition, but we just didn’t have the depth in the program that we needed,” Brill said, noting players had just started the game as freshmen or sophomores or were still learning how to play.

When asked how far the program has come since that first year, Brill simply said: “Wow.”

“I feel like when I started the program, I was planting seeds. And now coming back, it's like I'm coming back to a beautiful garden that has been cared for by a master gardener,” she said.

In 1998, the team included 33 girls practicing on three courts behind the school, Brill said. The team started having varsity practices and matches at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa until four more courts were built at the school a few years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides taking a team to state, Brill’s other goals are to continue to grow the program and to provide memorable experiences for her players.

“Like I've told them, and I told the parents too, it's not about just playing tennis. It's about developing good people. And they are such wonderful girls and nice families,” she said.

What’s been a surprise to Brill, the 2022-23 Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year , in her return to coaching?

“Having tennis players who are daughters of former tennis players,” she said.

She also looks forward to getting her 100th win. She recalls her career coaching record stood at 91-35, meaning she picked up win 92 in her team’s opening match Aug. 17.

“It’s a goal that I didn’t achieve before, and I just didn’t know if I’d get a chance, if I would coach again,” she said.

She looks forward to a great season, comparing and contrasting what it was like 20 years ago compared to now.

“My husband did tell me, ‘It's fun watching how excited you are,’” Brill said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.