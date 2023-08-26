Pequot Lakes superintendent receives ‘effective’ rating in annual review

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes School Board handled routine business after presentations on sharing information for the Nov. 7 bond referendum at its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 21, in the school media center.

The board:

Learned Superintendent Kurt Stumpf has an overall effective rating after a year-end evaluation by the board held in a closed session July 17. Stumpf is beginning his third year with the district.

Accepted the retirement of Mary Peterson, middle school paraprofessional.

Hired William Pohl as a route bus driver.

Approved the following status changes, from probationary to continuing contract: Bryan Boreen, high school science teacher; Cassandra Brodin, elementary teacher; Alexander Diaz, Spanish teacher; Abelein Dunn, elementary special education teacher; Scott Ebnet, business teacher; Justin Franke, middle school physical education/health teacher; Luke Friedrich, high school special education teacher; Theresa Harsha, family and consumer science teacher; Ashley Ingman, school social worker; Heidi Knudsen, middle school teacher; Kaylee Mann, elementary teacher; Maarja Melander, English teacher; Sage Stangel, middle school English/language arts teacher; Breanna Thalin, high school Spanish teacher; and Amanda Trinka, middle school special education teacher.



Approved the following activities/athletics positions: Jeffrey Brever, head cross-country coach; Clayton Foster, assistant cross-country coach; William Magnuson, head football coach; Justin Franke, Brian Homan and Kirk Loge, assistant football coaches; Preston Peters and Nathan DeChaine, C team football coaches; William Silgen, Alex Diaz, Ian Kirk and Scott Ebnet, middle school football coaches; Mindi Brill, head tennis coach; Chad Rudbeck, assistant tennis coach; Sean Bengtson and Deanne Trottier, middle school tennis coaches; Christine Ganley, head volleyball coach; Jenna Anderson and Kendra Johnson, assistant volleyball coaches; Madison Stall, C team volleyball coach; and Emily Monson and Haley Mackenthun, middle school volleyball coaches.

Agreed to hire a kindergarten teacher.

Approved substitute rate changes to $145 per day for substitute teachers and $15 an hour for substitute nonlicensed staff (clerical, paraprofessionals, food service, custodians, Kid Konnection). Board member Dena Moody abstained from voting.

Authorized Stumpf to sign a certified athletic training services contract with Cuyuna Regional Medical Center for the 2023-24 school year.

Agreed to contract with Crow Wing County for election services for the Nov. 7 referendum election.

Agreed to appoint election judges at $22 per hour for head judges and $17 an hour for others for the referendum election.

Agreed to establish an absentee ballot board.

Accepted $8,494 in donations to the district, including $1,500 (grant) from the PTA for the ALICE program, which prepares the district for emergency response; $3,394 in miscellaneous donations to the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts; $2,600 from the Crosslake Ideal Lions Club for the early childhood playspace musical instruments; $500 and river rock from Nicole and Blaine Hardy for the early childhood playspace; and $500 from Karen Barnes for the Patriot Fitness Center.

Accepted a $2,965 donation from the Pequot Lakes Gridiron Club for football equipment.

Met in closed session for negotiations planning.

