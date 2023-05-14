Pequot Lakes students clean community on Day of Caring

PEQUOT LAKES — Students took a break from studies and instead took action in local communities during Pequot Lakes High School's Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 3.

The annual Day of Caring takes students to businesses, parks and individual homes throughout the school district to help with painting, raking, leaf-blowing and whatever else is needed of them.

Students rake leaves during Pequot Lakes High School's Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Contributed

Pequot Lakes students help clean up at the Crosslake Log Village during the Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Contributed