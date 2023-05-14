99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pequot Lakes students clean community on Day of Caring

Students spend the school day helping members of the community

Day of Caring 5-3-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes students clean up Sibley Lake Park during the school's Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Students took a break from studies and instead took action in local communities during Pequot Lakes High School's Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 3.

The annual Day of Caring takes students to businesses, parks and individual homes throughout the school district to help with painting, raking, leaf-blowing and whatever else is needed of them.

Day of Caring 1.jpg
Students rake leaves during Pequot Lakes High School's Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Contributed
Day of Caring 2023 (1).jpg
Pequot Lakes students help clean up at the Crosslake Log Village during the Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Contributed
IMG_20230503_095346948_HDR.jpg
Students clean up a yard during Pequot Lakes' Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Contributed

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
