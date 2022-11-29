Pequot Lakes students attend Young Author's Conference in Staples

PEQUOT LAKES — Thirteen Eagle View Elementary School fourth graders and 46 Pequot Lakes Middle School fifth and sixth graders attended the annual Young Authors Conference at the Staples campus of Central Lakes College on Friday, Nov.18.

The Sourcewell-sponsored event included students from the Brainerd, Northland, Pierz, Staples-Motley and Wadena-Deer Creek school districts as well. Students attended three breakout sessions presented by a variety of Minnesota authors, including John Coy, who was the keynote speaker.

Students received a bag that included a signed copy of one of Coy's books, a journal, a Minnesota activity book, mechanical pencil and bookmarks.

Aimee Bisonette, Ty Chapman, El Holly, David LaRochelle, Nancy Loewen, Stephen and Trisha Shaskan, and Jason Walz shared strategies to help students organize and improve their writing, stretching them to draw upon personal experiences.

Pequot Lakes School District literacy teachers Mindi Brill, Mel Flemmer and Karen Rubado accompanied the students, who share a love of writing and were either selected by their teachers or signed up for this opportunity made possible by the Pequot Lakes Parent Teacher Association.