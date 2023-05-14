99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pequot Lakes student named Connections Academy Student of Month

Student of the Month Award recognizes achievements in and out of the virtual classroom

MCA Student of the Month.jpg
Leslie Sher
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

ST. PAUL — Leslie Sher, of Pequot Lakes, was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Students of the Month in recognition of her achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.

Read more local area news

Sher, an eighth grader at the public online school, was nominated by her teacher, Ms. Lee, because of her hard work and the positivity she brings to the virtual classroom. As a Student of the Month, she will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms.

Sher recently enrolled in Minnesota Connections Academy to have a more flexible learning schedule. According to her mother, Victoria, the transition to the virtual classroom was “seamless” as her daughter was able to excel quickly.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Victoria added that Leslie is enjoying the ability to work at her own pace.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

