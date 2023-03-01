Pequot Lakes speech team takes sixth in Bemidji
Veronica Broskovetz, Samantha McMahon and Tabitha Kibwaa each had a first-place finish
BEMIDJI — The Pequot Lakes speech team finished sixth in a field of 32 teams at the at the Bemidji Lumberjack Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Placing for the Patriots were:
- Discussion: Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz, first; Lil Corbett, first Honor Final; Alex Prather, sixth Honor Final; Avery Larson, Ribbon of Excellence
- Drama: Sammy McMahon, first; Amani Kibwaa, fourth Honor Final
- Extemporaneous Reading: Tabitha Kibwaa, first Honor Final; Cecilia Kinney, second Honor Final; Zoe Huber, sixth Honor Final
- Extemporaneous Speaking: Ryan Fritz, second.
- Informative: Avery Larson, second Honor Final
- Prose: Tabitha Kibwaa, fifth; Emma Hines, Ribbon Excellence
- Rising Star Award: Lil Corbett, Amani Kibwaa, Cecilia Kinney