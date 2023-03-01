99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pequot Lakes speech team takes sixth in Bemidji

Veronica Broskovetz, Samantha McMahon and Tabitha Kibwaa each had a first-place finish

Bemidji 2023.jpg
The Pequot Lakes Speech Team. Front row, from left: Tabitha Kibwaa, Veronica Broskovetz, Samantha McMahon, Ryan Fritz and Lil Corbett. Back row: Hannah Ellstrom, Zoe Huber, Emma Hines, Teagan Johnson, Amani Kibwaa, Keira Ellstrom, Cecilia Kinney, Kayla Thorson and Avery Larson.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 01, 2023 04:55 PM

BEMIDJI — The Pequot Lakes speech team finished sixth in a field of 32 teams at the at the Bemidji Lumberjack Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Placing for the Patriots were:

  • Discussion: Discussion: Veronica Broskovetz, first; Lil Corbett, first Honor Final; Alex Prather, sixth Honor Final; Avery Larson, Ribbon of Excellence
  • Drama: Sammy McMahon, first; Amani Kibwaa, fourth Honor Final
  • Extemporaneous Reading: Tabitha Kibwaa, first Honor Final; Cecilia Kinney, second Honor Final; Zoe Huber, sixth Honor Final
  • Extemporaneous Speaking: Ryan Fritz, second.
  • Informative: Avery Larson, second Honor Final
  • Prose: Tabitha Kibwaa, fifth; Emma Hines, Ribbon Excellence
  • Rising Star Award: Lil Corbett, Amani Kibwaa, Cecilia Kinney
